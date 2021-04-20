D-S tennis boys stay perfect with four sweep

The Denison-Schleswig tennis boys remained perfect on the season Thursday with a 9-0 sweep of Sioux City Heelan at Denison.

It was the fourth consecutive sweep for D-S, which moved to 4-0 in duals on the season.

"Every team we face keeps getting better. Heelan’s top end could stroke the ball well and their athletic bottom half took matches deeper than we’ve had to go this season," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

Winning their singles matches for D-S were Colin Reis at No. 1, Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Carson Seuntjens at No. 3, Wyatt Johnson at No. 4, Isaac Leinen at No. 5 and Braden Curnyn at No. 6.

"Reis showed that his ground game could keep him in matches even when his serve wasn’t as dominant as usual," Ratliff said.

"Dahm showed some perseverance in the unfortunate case of playing a left-handed player. He had to make some significant adjustments to his normal approach," he added.