D-S tennis boys sweep East for third shutout of season

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team picked up its third straight sweep to start the season on Monday, as the Monarchs were a 9-0 winner over Sioux City East at Sioux City.

"This was our first match where our full complement of varsity players were available to play today. They looked pretty good despite facing challenging windy gusts," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

"I really liked the depth of our groundstrokes," he added.

Winning singles matches for D-S were Colin Reis at number one, Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Adolfo Vargas at No. 3, Carson Seuntjens at No. 4, Wyatt Johnson at No. 5 and Isaac Leinen at No. 6.

"Seuntjens showed an ability to really mix his game up today, either with spin or power. He is getting better each match," Ratliff said.

"Johnson had a little trouble getting his serve in today, but he didn’t let that affect the rest of his game and managed an 8-2 win."