Aaron Ratliff’s Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team improved to 3-0 on the young season on April 4 with a 9-0 sweep of Storm Lake at Denison.

It was the second consecutive 9-0 sweep for the Monarchs.

“Storm Lake is a new dual opponent for us,” commented Ratliff.

“They are historically very good doubles players, but we caught them in a rebuilding year this year with some inexperienced players,” he added.

Carson Seuntjens, playing in the No. 1 singles position for D-S, earned a 10-4 victory over Storm Lake’s Josh Steffen, a two-time state singles tournament qualifier for the

Tornadoes.

“It was a great result for Seuntjens and a result of his ability to adjust his style to exploit his opponent’s weaknesses,” Ratliff said.

In other highlights for D-S, Cole Kastner picked up his first varsity singles win and first win in doubles.

“Not many freshmen are good enough to crack the varsity lineup. With his impressive start and if he keeps improving, he could be a superstar,” Ratliff remarked.

In junior varsity action, D-S won five of six singles matches and two doubles matches.

Singles winners for D-S were Hunter Pieper, Jorge Zuniga, Danny Saldana, Brandon Launderville and Adonay Arellano.

Winning their doubles matches were the teams of Pieper and Zuniga and Launderville and Saldana.

Varsity results from April 4 are below.

Singles

No. 1 — Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Josh Steffen, 10-4; No. 2 — Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Joey Rice, 10-1; No. 3 — Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Owen Stansberry, 10-0; No. 4 — Gavin Hipnar (D-S) defeated Agustin Morales, 10-1; No. 5 — Blaine Brodsky (D-S) defeated Brian Tello, 10-1; No. 6 — Cole Kastner (D-S) defeated Brandon Schreier, 10-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Johnson/Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Steffen/Morales, 10-2; No. 2 — Curnyn/Hipnar (D-S) defeated Rice/Stansberry, 10-1; No. 3 — Brodsky/Kastner (D-S) defeated Tello/Schreier, 10-2