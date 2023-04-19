The Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team tallied 117 points to earn third place at the Boone Invitational on April 15.

Boone captured the team title with 209 points, while North Polk was second to the Toreadors with 185 points.

There were varsity and junior varsity divisions.

In the varsity division, there were three flights of singles and three flights of doubles, while the JV portion included two flights of singles and two flights of doubles.

Carson Seunjtens went 3-1 in the No. 1 singles flight for second place.

“Seuntjens had a big win against Boone’s number one player and lost only to North Polk’s Evan Moon, who placed third at the state tournament last year,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

Braden Curnyn was 2-2 in the No. 2 singles flight for third place, while Wyatt Johnson won all four of his matches in the No. 3 singles flight to take first place for the Monarchs.

“Curnyn played very well in his first two matches before running into two powerhouses from Boone and North Polk,” he added.

The No. 1 doubles flight team of Blaine Brodsky and Gavin Hipnar went 2-2 in matches.

The No. 2 doubles team of Cole Kastner and Hunter Pieper went 2-2 for second place, while the No. 3 doubles team of Brian Launderville and Jorge Zuniga finished 1-3 in matches.

D-S had two junior varsity doubles teams.

The No. 1 team of Ryder Lee and Tyson Stoppel went 0-4 in matches, while the No. 2 doubles team of Tag Okwer and Landon Seebeck finished 0-4 in matches as well.

Carson Seuntjens

(No. 1 singles, 3-1, 2nd place)

Won 8-1 over Connor Wiley, Creston; Won 7-2 over Anirudh Manimaran, Ames; Won 6-3 over Cody Overland, Boone; Lost 7-2 to Ethan Moon, North Polk

Braden Curnyn

(No. 2 singles, 2-2, 3rd place)

Won 7-2 over Spencer Brown, Creston; Won 7-2 ovber Anthony Colburn, Ames; Lost 9-0 to Wesley Baber, Boone; Lost 9-0 to Easton Moon, North Polk

Wyatt Johnson

(No. 3 singles, 4-0, 1st place)

Won 9-0 over Wickman, North Polk; Won 5-4 over Oliver Fields, Ames; Won 5-4 over Luke Moore, Boone; Won 8-1 over Noah Lindell, North Polk

Blaine Brodsky/Gavin Hipnar

(No. 1 doubles, 2-2, no place)

Won 8-1 over Lucas Rushing/Braeton Rinner, Creston; Won 6-3 over Calder Shogren-Knaak/Joshua Wo, 6-3; lost 7-2 to Joe Jordan/Jake Judge, 7-2; Lost 7-2 to Landon Murch/Vance Rupp, North Polk

Cole Kastner/Hunter Pieper

(No. 2 doubles, 2-2, 2nd place)

Won 9-0 over Damion Meyer/Thayer Rooney; Won 6-3 over Quin O’Bryan/Ben Waddle, 6-3; Lost 7-2 to Ashton Thilges/Lucas Thompson, Lost 7-2 to Derrick Rhoads/Elijah Dickenson

Brian Launderville/Jorge Zuniga

(No. 3 doubles, 1-3, no place)

Won 8-1 over Damien Flores/Ben Rushing, Creston; Lost 7-2 to Logan Ostrem/Caleb Vis, Ames; Lost 8-1 to Ethan Sproule/Owen Schneider; Lost 6-3 to Caleb Forde/Levi Forde

Final Team Standings

1. Boone 209; 2. North Polk 185; 3. Denison-Schleswig 117; 4. Ames 88; 5. South Tama 64; 6. Creston 34