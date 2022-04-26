D-S tennis girls fall 6-3 to Sioux City East

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team traveled to Sioux City on Thursday and lost a 6-3 decision to Sioux City East.

The loss dropped D-S to 0-3 in duals on the season.

East won four of six matches in singles play and two out of three in doubles action.

Singles winners for D-S were Kiana Schulz at number four and Zoey Beery at No. 6.

Winning in doubles action for D-S was the tandem of Schulz and Abby Guttierrez.

In junior varsity action, Sioux City East won seven of 10 doubles matches.

“I thought we competed well in our matches today, as many of the games were close, but we just couldn’t finish them out,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

“We are a young team and this is something that will come with time and playing in more matches,” he added.

Varsity results from Thursday are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Ivy Mehlhaff (SCE) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-1; No. 2 - Faith Tenttulzen (SCE) defeated Abby Guttierrez, 8-4; No. 3 - Lucy Mehlhaff (SCE) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-1; No. 4 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Gracie Bruening, 8-3; No. 5 - Taryn Dobbs (SCE) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-2; No. 6 - Zoey Beery (D-S) defeated Ella Berkenpas, 8-5

Doubles