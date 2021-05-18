D-S tennis girls shut out by Saintes in 1A Regional Team action

The Denison-Schleswig girls hosted Class 1A Regional Team Tennis action on Saturday at Denison.

Spencer Pauley’s D-S squad took on Council Bluffs St. Albert in round one and lost 5-1 to the Saintes in singles competition.

Also in the first round, Kuemper Catholic was a 5-0 winner over Harlan.

Then in the second round, Kuemper Catholic defeated Council Bluffs St. Albert by a 5-2 finish.

With that win, Kuemper Catholic will advance to a regional title match against Union Community on Saturday, May 22, at Marshalltown at 9 a.m.

Evelyn Lopez in the number four position had the lone singles win for D-S, as she defeated St. Albert’s Anna Schewe 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 in a super tiebreaker.

"I didn’t feel that the score reflected how close the matches actually were," commented Pauley.

"I was proud of how we battled to the end," he added.

