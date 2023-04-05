The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team accumulated 10 points en route to placing third at the Fillies Invitational on April 1 at Shenandoah.

Council Bluffs St. Albert took first place with 14 points. Shenandoah was second with 12 points, while Glenwood finished fourth overall with four points.

In singles play, Abby Guiterrez went 1-1 in matches for third place in the No. 1 singles position, while Emma Ahrenholtz won both of her matches in the No. 2 singles spot to claim the championship.

Both doubles teams for D-S placed third overall.

The team of Kiana Schulz and Claire Leinen went 1-1 in their two matches, while the tandem of Lynnae Johnson and Zoey Beery also finished with one victory in two matches.

“It was a fun day of tennis. We had the opportunity to compete against some really good schools that we will see again later in the season,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

“There were a few matches where any team could have won, but the tiebreakers just didn’t go our way, which is something we will get better at throughout the year,” he added.

Results from April 1 are below.

Abby Gutierrez

(No. 1 Singles, 3rd Place)

Semifinals: Lost to Landry Miller, C.B. St. Albert, 0-6, 2-6; Third-Place Match: beat Josselyn Wallis, Glenwood, 6-2, 6-2

Emma Ahrenholtz

(No. 2 singles, 1st Place)

Semifinals: Beat Cora Pestel, Glenwood, 6 (1), 6-2; Championship Match: beat Cadence Gough, Shenandoah, 6-4, 6-1

Kiana Schulz/Claire Leinen

(No. 1 Singles, 3rd Place)

Semifinals: Lost to Paige Gleason/Emma Olson, Shenandoah, 4-6, 6 (6), 1 (6); Third-Place Match: beat Aubrey Mullinax/Kaitlyn Mullinax, Glenwood, 6-1, 6-1

Lynnae Johnson/Zoey Beery

(No. 2 Doubles, 3rd Place)

Semifinals: Lost to Mari Valdivia/Lily Barnes, St. Albert, 0-6, 2-6; Third-Place Match: beat Kate Hughes/Addie Newberry, Glenwood, 7-5, 4-6, 1 (6)