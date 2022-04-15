D-S tennis girls tripped up by Abraham Lincoln

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ tennis team suffered a 6-3 loss to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Monday at Denison.

It was the first dual of the season for Spencer Pauley’s D-S club, which lost four of the six singles matches and two out of three in doubles competition.

Singles winners for D-S were Zoey Beery at number five and Mersadees Fineran at No. 6.

Fineran and Abbey Meseck teamed up to win the lone doubles match for the Monarchs.

“We were excited to finally be able to play a tennis dual against another school. I was very pleased with how we played in our matches today,” commented Pauley.

“Some of the scores didn’t show how close the matches actually were, as the girls never gave up and competed until the end,” he added.

In junior varsity action, D-S won 13 of 15 matches against A.L., including nine of 10 in singles matches.

Singles winners for the D-S JV girls were Abbey Meseck, Shelby Kastner, Yaretzi Aleman, Olivia Meyer, Silvia Estrada, Nevaeah Boland, Lexi Hartwig, Irene Alvarez and Jazmin De Paz.

Doubles winners for the D-S JV were the teams of Kastner/Aleman, Boland/Hartwig, Alvarez/Barroso and De Paz/Meyer.

Varsity results from Monday are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Jeena Carle (AL) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-2; No. 2 - Savannah Maisel (AL) defeated Abby Gutierrez, 8-1; No. 3 - Ella Boes (AL) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-5; No. 4 - Kylie Hanson (AL) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-0; No. 5 - Zoey Beery (D-S) defeated Sidnie Clark, 8-5; No. 6 - Mersadees Fineran (D-S) defeated Annija Karkliniece, 8-5

Doubles