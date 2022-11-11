D-S volleyball team honored at banquet

Juniors Kaylie Baker and Whitlee Auen were named co-most valuable players for the Denison-Schleswig volleyball team in 2022.

Baker was the team’s setter and led D-S with 252 assists.

Auen connected on 106-of-128 serves with 11 aces. She also had 87 digs and 24 kills on the year.

Senior Kaitlyn Bruhn earned the team’s Offensive Threat Award after delivering 89 kills for the Monarchs.

Bruhn also was 196-of-201 in serving with 20 aces to her credit.

Senior Ashlyn Herrig earned the team’s Defensive Threat Award, as she was among the leaders with 153 total digs.

Sophomore Gaby Cardenas was tabbed as the team’s most improved player.

Cardenas tallied 28 kills and 11 digs on the year.

And, the Monarch Award went to senior Chloe Mendenhall and junior Elli Heiden.

Bruhn, Mendenhall and senior Anna Wiges all were recognized as Hawkeye 10 Conference academic selections for the fall sports season.

Bruhn also was named honorable mention all-conference.