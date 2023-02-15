The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers competed at a Class 3A District Tournament on February 11 at Lewis Central High School at Council Bluffs.

The top three finishers at each weight class qualified for the state tournament set for Wednesday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.

As a team, D-S netted 57 points and finished sixth in the final team standings.

Johnston won the district team title with 210 points. Waukee Northwest was runnerup to the Dragons with 205.5 points.

Senior Jaxson Hildebrand claimed the 220-pound championship with a pair of victories, as the Monarch standout will head to the state tournament for the third consecutive year.

He qualified for the state tournament at 195 as a sophomore and junior.

Hildebrand’s two wins kept him unbeaten on the season at 41-0, which gave him another school record for the most wins in a single season, breaking the previous mark of 40 by his uncle Adam Heiden in the 1998-99 season.

Hildebrand will wrestle his first match at the state tournament on Wednesday night as the number four seed.

He received a bye and will take on either senior Daniel Sokolik of Fort Madison (18-9) or sophomore Caden Wetherell of Waverly-Shell Rock (19-9).

Three other D-S grapplers just missed qualifying for state with fourth-place efforts at the district meet.

James Lemon at 145, Jordan Von Tersch at 195 and Garret Plagge at heavyweight all went 1-2 in their matches.

Other Monarchs who competed and didn’t place were Jayden Bradley at 120, Jackson Graeve at 126, Kaiden Krajicek at 132, Ismael Alfaro at 152 and Ryan Slechta at 170.

“We put ourselves in position to make several runs at the state tournament, but we fell a little short. Lemon, Von Tersch Plagge were all wrestling in the third-place matches to go to state and just couldn’t come away with the victories,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“We are so proud of their effort today. The rest of the guys did an amazing job as well,” he added.

“Congratulations to Hildebrand on becoming a three-time high school wrestling state qualifier.”

“Not only did Hildebrand make the state tournament, he won the district against a very tough Waukee Northwest opponent,” Bradley remarked.

Complete results are below.

120 Jayden Bradley DNP

Round 1 Lost 2-13 vs Blake Forrester (DCG); Round 2 LBF 2:29 vs Jaxon Brewer (LC)

126 Jackson Graeve DNP

Round 1 Lost 3-12 vs Nick Esser (DCG); Round 2 Lost 0-10 vs Derrick Gregory (LC)

132 Kaiden Krajicek DNP

Round 1 Lost 3-7 vs Evan Lang (CBAL); Round 2 Lost 0-17 vs Carson Cornwell (Johnston)

145 James Lemon 4th

Round 1 WBF 3:11 vs James Moore (LC); Round 2 LBF :34 vs Braden Blackorby (Johnston); Round 3 Lost 2-15 vs Luke Benson (DCG)

152 Ismael Alfaro DNP

Round 1 LBF 1:08 vs Logan Stotts (WKNW); Round 2 LBF 4:35 vs Kowen Dighton (CBAL)

170 Ryan Slechta DNP

Round 1 LBF 1:29 vs Braylon Kammrad (LC); Round 2 LBF 3:49 vs Dylan janik (CBTJ)

195 Jordan Von Tersch 4th

Round 1 Lost 2-13 vs Lane Nelsen (DCG); Round 2 WBF 243 vs Richard Webb (CBTJ); Round 3 Lost 4-8 vs Brayden Williams (WKNW)

220 Jaxson Hildebrand 1st—State Qualifier

Round 1 WBF 3:27 vs Mason Roethler (Johnston); Round 2 Won 3-2 vs Cael Winter (WKNW)

285 lbs Garret Plagge 4th

Round 1 Lost 3-10 vs Jeff Scott (Johnston); Round 2 WBF 2:38 vs Ryan Pertzch (DCG); Round 3 LBF :54 vs Warren Summers (CBAL)