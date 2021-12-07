D-S wrestlers defeat Tri-Center in season-opening quad meet

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers opened their 2021-22 season on Thursday night hosting a quadrangular meet at Denison Middle School.
D-S was joined by Tri-Center, Missouri Valley and Treynor, as the Monarchs went 1-2 overall in duals.
D-S defeated Tri-Center, 42-41, but suffered losses to Missouri Valley (71-9) and Treynor (45-36).
Missouri Valley went 3-0 in duals to lead the way. Treynor went 2-1 and T-C was 0-3 overall on the night.
Leading the way for D-S was 195-pounder Jaxson Hildebrand, who went 3-0 in matches with two pins to his credit.
Ricky Ledesma at 138 went 2-1 in matches with two pins as well.
"I thought the kids showed a lot of toughness and grit throughout the night. We were able to fill all but one spot in the lineup, which was great from a points perspective," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
Varsity results from Thursday night are below.
D-S 41 Tri-Center 41
106 - Brant Freeberg (T-C) won by fall over Juan Rafael, 1:24; 113 - Taylor Conn (T-C) won by forfeit; 120 - Fancisco Escalante (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 - Kaiden Krajicek (D-S) won by fall over AJ Peters, 1:30; 132 - Ethan Flaharty (T-C) won by technical fall over Jesus Hernandez, 16-1; 138 - Ricky Ledesma (D-S) won by fall over Titus Humbert, 3:11; 145 - James Lemon (D-S) won by forfeit; 152 - Tanner Nelson (T-C) won by fall over Jesse Pena, 1:25; 160 - Christ Vera Nieto (D-S) won by forfeit; 170 - Maddox Anderson (T-C) won by fall over Michael Collins, :27; 182 - Brecken Freeberg (T-C) won by fall over Manny Alcaraz, 3:40; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Athan Chessmore, 1:00; 220 - Luis Chan (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Trace Conn (T-C) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 1:47
Missouri Valley 71 D-S 9
106 - Brad Ortner (MV) won by major decision over Rafael, 18-5; 113 - Parker Ferris (MV) won by forfeit; 120 - Eli Becerra (MV) won by fall over Escalante, 1:54; 126 - Rush Knutson (MV) won by fall over Krajicek, 1:44; 132 - Quinn Herman (MV) won by fall over Hernandez, 2:42; 138 - Riley Radke (MV) won by fall over Ledesma, 1:24; 145 - Andrew Bowman (MV) won by fall over Lemon, 1:23; 152 - Ben Hansen (MV) won by fall over Pena, 1:45; 160 - Cody Gilpin (MV) won by fall over Vera Nieto, 3:44; 170 - Owen Towne (MV) won by fall over Collins, 1:01; 182 - Gage Clausen (MV) won by fall over Alcaraz, :52; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) decisioned Brek Borruff, 16-10; 220 - Kadin Bonham (MV) won by fall over Chan, 3:10; Hwt. - Connor Murray (MV) won by fall over Plagge, :34
Treynor 45 D-S 36
106 - Rafael (D-S) won by forfeit; 113 - Jameson Larson (T) by forfeit; 120 - Escalante (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 - Krajicek (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 - Tyson McCain (T) won by fall over Hernandez, 1:29; 138 - Ledesma (D-S) won by fall over Alex Mass, 4:44; 145 - Bradley Stock (T) won by fall over Lemon, 1:41; 152 - Danny Kinsella (T) won by fall over Pena, 2:30; 160 - Caleb Illiff (T) won by fall over Vera Nieto, 1:20; 170 - Kyle Moss (T) won by fall over Collins, 1:00; 182 - Jacob Pote (T) decisioned Alcaraz, 8-1; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Levi Young, 3:23; 220 - Chan (D-S) won by fall over Joey Bittner, 1:17; Hwt. - Daniel Gregory (T) won by fall over Plagge, 1:26