D-S wrestlers defeat Tri-Center in season-opening quad meet

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers opened their 2021-22 season on Thursday night hosting a quadrangular meet at Denison Middle School.

D-S was joined by Tri-Center, Missouri Valley and Treynor, as the Monarchs went 1-2 overall in duals.

D-S defeated Tri-Center, 42-41, but suffered losses to Missouri Valley (71-9) and Treynor (45-36).

Missouri Valley went 3-0 in duals to lead the way. Treynor went 2-1 and T-C was 0-3 overall on the night.

Leading the way for D-S was 195-pounder Jaxson Hildebrand, who went 3-0 in matches with two pins to his credit.

Ricky Ledesma at 138 went 2-1 in matches with two pins as well.

"I thought the kids showed a lot of toughness and grit throughout the night. We were able to fill all but one spot in the lineup, which was great from a points perspective," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Varsity results from Thursday night are below.