D-S wrestlers enjoy big day at Mapleton

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team had a fantastic day at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto /CO-U Invitational on Friday at Mapleton.

The Monarchs finished third in the final team standings with 153 points.

And all 11 athletes that competed for D-S wound up placing for Nick Bradley’s squad.

Jaxson Hildebrand went 3-0 with three pins to win the championship at 220 pounds for D-S.

Jordan Von Tersch went 2-1 at 182 pounds for second place.

Third-place efforts went to Jayden Bradley (2-1) at 120 and James Lemon (3-1) at 145.

Bringing home fourth-place finishes were Jayden Vang (1-2) at 113, Angelo Perez (2-2) at 138, Ryan Slechta (1-2) at 170 and Garret Plagge (2-2) at heavyweight.

Taking home fifth-place efforts were Jackson Graeve (1-2) at 126 and Ismael Alfaro (1-2) at 160.

“The Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U Tournament was a great tournament for the Monarch wrestling teamtoday. As a team we were able to capture third place, which is the highest finish we have had at this tournament as a team,” commented Bradley.

“All of our guys wrestled well. Some of our younger wrestlers were able to capture some key victories for us today,” he added.

“Von Tersch and Hildebrand were our two finalists today. Von Tersch wrestled better than I have ever seen him wrestler before. He was confident and tried different moves. He stayed in good position and waited for his time to capitalize on a move,” Bradley stated.

Hildebrand continues to look dominate this year winning his second tournament of the year.”

Hildebrand is aggressive in all positions,” Bradley remarked.

Complete results are below.

106 Diego Cid

5th Place

Round 1 LBF (4:14) vs Carter Gittins (Tri-Center); Round 2 LBF (3:00) vs Timothy Sanchez SCE

113 Jayden Vang

4th Place

Round 1 LBF (1:44) vs Danny Cleveland (SCE); Round 2 WBF (1:04) vs Quinten Riley (West Monona); Round 3 LBF (1:23) vs Ryan Brenner (MVAOCOU)

120 Jayden Bradley

3rd Place

Round 1 LBF (:50) vs Kolin Folsom (SCC); Round 2 WBF (1:16) vs Timothy Wesselmann (MVAOCOU)

Round 3 Won 7-4 vs Ryker Koenig (Archbishop Bergan)

126 Jackson Graeve

5th Place

Round 1 Lost 4-12 vs Zander Riley (West Monona); Round 2 LBF (3:19) vs Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center); Round 3 WBF (1:34) vs Luis Orte (SCE)

138 Angelo Perez

4th Place

Round 1 WBF (:09) vs Dawson Marine (MNW); Round 2 LBF (3:55) vs Evan Meadows (West Monona); Round 3 WBF (4:42) vs AJ Peters (Tri-Center); Round 4 LBF (2:26) vs Kane Boyle (MVAOCOU)

145 James Lemon

3rd Place

Round 1 LBF (3:34) vs Caydon Bailey (MVAOCOU); Round 2 WBF (:50) vs Jaxson Kellogg (Archbishop Bergan); Round 3 WBF (5:25) vs Kyle Johnson (Southeast Valley); Round 4 Won 13-1 vs Caydon Bailey (MVAOCOU)

160 Ismael Alfaro

5th Place

Round 1 LBF (3:30) vs Kaden Broer (West Monona); Round 2 LBF (1:55) vs Paxton McCaslen (SCE); Round 3 WBF (1:30) vs Charlie Morse (Tri-Center)

170 Ryan Slechta

4th Place

Round 1 LBF (1:17) vs Levi Evanoski (SCC); Round 2 Won 8-6 vs Gavin Palazzo (SCE); Round 3 LBF (1:41) vs Levi Eanoski (SCC)

182 Jordan Von Tersch

2nd Place

Round 1 WBF (:23) vs Austin Sheppard (SCE); Round 2 WBF (2:47) vs Thomas Sisco (MVACOU)

Round 3 LBF (3:18) vs Cooper Harman (MNW)

220 Jaxson Hildebrand

1st Place

Round 1 WBF (1:55) vs Athan Chessmore (Tri-Center); Round 2 WBF (:18) vs Ashton Kempf (Archbishop Bergan); Round 3 WBF (1:58) vs Garrett Walling (SCE)

285 Garett Plagge

4th Place

Round 1 WBF (2:37) vs Jace Pederson (SCC); Round 2 Lost 2-4 vs Jace Henderson (MVAOCOU); Round 3 WBF (3:41) vs Luke Vaner Weide (SCE); Round 4 LBF (:30) vs Dylan Pittet (West Monona)