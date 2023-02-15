The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team concluded its regular season on February 7 with a Hawkeye 10 Conference double-dual at Shenandoah.

D-S opened with a 62-15 loss to Creston, and followed that up with a 40-24 setback to Shenandoah.

The Monarchs finished 3-7 in Hawkeye 10 matches and 7-12 overall on the year.

Winners on the mat against Creston were Jackson Graeve at 126 pounds, Luis Chan at 195 and Jaxson Hildebrand at 220.

Graeve and Hildebrand each won by pins.

Hildebrand’s pin of Creston’s Quinten Fuller in only 32 seconds was his 26th pin of the season, which set a new single-season school record for most pins, as he broke the previous mark of 25 by Nate Prussing in the 2001-2002 season.

Garret Plagge was the lone winner on the mat against Shenandoah, as he pinned the Mustangs’ Steven Perkins in 1:02 at heavyweight.

“Coach Desy (Nate) and I are so proud of how much this group of guys have grown this season, as we could see them using the techniques that they were taught,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“We were competitive in both matches and the guys wrestled tough throughout the night,” he added.

“Hildebrand continues to set records and he also surpassed the 100-takedown mark tonight.”

“Graeve and Chan had great wins against Creston. Plagge had a great win against Shenandoah,” Bradley remarked.

In junior varsity action, Dominick Garcia for D-S at 182 pinned a pair of Shenandoah grapplers, while Cameron Blunk at 195 also pinned an opponent from Shenandoah.

Results from the meet are below.

Creston 62 D-S 15

106 — Open; 113 — Kylen Parson (C) won by forfeit; 120 — Christian Ahrens (C) won by fall over Jayden Bradley, 1:23; 126 — Jackson Graeve (D-S) won by fall over Brodrick Phelps, 3:16; 132 — Trey Chestnut (C) won by fall over Kaiden Krajicek, 5:18; 138 — Brandon Bailey (C) won by forfeit; 145 — Austin Evans (C) won by technical fall over James Lemon, 15-0; 152 — Chris Aragon (C) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 1:23; 160 — Milo Staver (C) won by forfeit; 170 — Kaden Street (C) won by fall over Ryan Slechta, :28; 182 — Jagger Luther (C) won by decision over Jordan Von Tersch, 7-0; 195 — Luis Chan (D-S) won by decision over Gunner Martwick, 6-3; 220 — Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Quinten Fuller, :32; Hwt. — Max Chapman (C) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 1:49

Shenandoah 40 D-S 24

106 — Open; 113 — Tyler Babe (S) won by forfeit; 120 — Bradley (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 — Ethan Laughlin (S) won by decision over Graeve, 6-1; 132 — Krajicek (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 — Open; 145 — Jacob McGargill (S) won by fall over Lemon, 5:06; 152 — Owen Laughlin (S) won by fall over Alfaro, 1:51; 160 — Mark Hardy (S) won by forfeit; 170 — Jayden Dickerson (S) won by fall over Slechta, 1:12; 182 — Jacob Rystrom (S) won by decision over Von Tersch, 15-8; 195 — Ethan Richardson (S) won by decision over Chand, 9-1; 220 — Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. — Plagge (D-S) won by fall over Perkins, 1:02