D-S wrestlers ninth at conference tournament

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team rang up 85 points en route to placing ninth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament on Saturday at Clarinda.

Creston claimed the team title with 243 points, as the Panthers won the championhip for the third time in four years after sending five grapplers to the finals with three individual titles to their credit.

D-S had one individual champion and that was Jaxson Hildebrand at 220 pounds, as he became the first Monarch wrestler to win a Hawkeye 10 title since Jesse Preul in 2010.

Jordan Von Tersch took third at 195 for the Monarchs. Jayden Bradley at 113 and Joel Murillo at 182 each took fourth.

Garret Plagge finished fifth at heavyweight, while James Lemon was sixth at 145.

Fransisco Esalante placed eighth at 138 as well for Nick Bradley’s D-S club.

“The H-10 tournament is an extremely difficult conference tournament,” Bradley said.

“Bradley had a great day. He was able to wrestle for third today. He made a mistake midway through the second period and the Harlan kid capitalized. He knows what he did wrong and knows what to do to ensure that doesn’t happen again,” he added.

Lemon was able to come home with sixth this year. He continues to battle every match. Joel Murrilo was able to come home with fourth today, as he was able to beat a tough Creston kid to put him into the semifinals.”

Von Tersch had an amazing tournament this year coming home with a solid third-place finish.

This is probably the best I have ever seen Von Tersch wrestle. He was patient and capitalized when the time was right,” Bradley remarked.

“Hildebrand continued his dominance today, as he came home with theHawkeye 10 championship today. He had to beat two tough opponenets from Atlantic and Glenwood,” Bradley stated.

113 Jayden Bradley 4th

Round 1 LBF 1:02 vs Aiden Smith (Atlantic); Round 2 WBF 1:25 vs Tyler Babe (Shenandoah); Round 3 Won by medical forfeit vs Owen Nepple (Kuemper); Round 4 LBF 3:30 vs Spencer Fink (Harlan)

126 Jaxson Graeve DNP

Round 1 Lost 2-6 vs Derrick Gregory (LC); Round 2 Lost 5-8 vs D’artangnan (Atlantic)

138 Fransisco Escalante 8th

Round 1 LBF :24 vs Easton O’Brien (Atlantic); Round 2 LBF 1:21 vs Joshua LeRette (Red Oak); Round 3 LBF 2:52 vs Joe Klein (Kuemper)

145 James Lemon 6th

Round 1 LBF 4:55 vs Chris Aragon (Creston); Round 2 Won 5-4 vs Trevor Hargans (Glenwood); Round 3 LBF 3:12 vs Jake Hausman (Kuemper); Round 4 Lost 3-9 vs Sam Raymond (St. Albert)

152 Imsael Alfaro DNP

Round 1 LBF 1:48 vs Jaylen Davis (LC); Round 2 LBF 2:00 vs Kent Snaders (Kuemper)

160 Christ Vera Nieto DNP

Round 1 Lost 4-19 vs Dawson Bond (Red Oak); Round 2 LBF 1:34 vs Reese Koch (Harlan)

182 Joel Murillo 4th

Round 1 Won 5-1 SV vs Jagger Luther (Creston); Round 2 LBF 1:53 vs Karson Downey (Clarinda); Round 3 WBF 3:31 vs Nolan Perrien (Red Oak); Round 4 LBF 2:32 vs Gavin Connell (Glenwood)

195 lbs Jordan Von Tersch 3rd

Round 1 LBF 2:51 vs CJ Carter (Glenwood); Round 2 WBF 1:52 vs Cohen Bruce (Atlantic); Round 3 WBF :32 vs Gunner Martwick (Creston); Round 4 WBF 2:42 vs Coby Pierce (Kuemper)

220 Jaxson Hildebrand 1st

Round 1 Won 5-1 vs Miles Mundorf (Atlantic); Round 2 Won 4-0 vs Mason Koehler (Glenwood)

285 Garret Plagge 5th

Round 1 Lost 2-8 vs Bryson Harris (Clarinda); Round 2 WBF 2:53 s Landon Koch (LC); Round 3 LVF 3:31 vs Trent Patton (Glenwood); Round 4 WBF 1:36 vs Steven Perkins (Shenandoah)

Final Team Standings

1. Creston 243; 2. Atlantic 220; 3. Glenwood 166; 4. Lewis Central 115; 5. Kuemper Catholic 114; 6. Harlan 110.5; 7. Clarinda 98; 8. Shenandoah 85.5; 9. Denison-Schleswig 85; 10. Red Oak 82.5; 11. C.B. St. Albert 53.5