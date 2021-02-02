D-S wrestlers place 10th at Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers tallied 46.5 points and placed 10th at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Red Oak.

Creston/Orient-Macksburg claimed the conference team title with 257.5 points. Clarinda was second to the Panthers with 185 points.

Six of the nine grapplers for D-S returned home with a medal.

Hugo Medina at 120 pounds went 3-2 in his matches en route to a fourth-place finish.

Fifth-place efforts went to Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 and Javier Gonzales at 220, as each went 2-2 in their matches.

Leo Araujo placed sixth at 182 with a 1-3 record on the day. Garret Plagge at heavyweight went 1-2 in his matches for seventh place.

And, Luis Mendoza finished eighth at 138 after going 0-3 in his matches for the Monarchs.

Angelo Perez at 132, Jesse Pena at 145 and Jordan Von Tersch at 170 all went 0-2 in their matches and did not place.