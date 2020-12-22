Dahm leads D-S boys past Harlan in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys earned a 2,585-2,296 victory over Harlan in bowling action on Thursday at Harlan.
The win moved D-S to 2-1 overall in matches on the year.
Harry Dahm paced D-S with a 379 series on games of 219 and 160.
Devin Fink carded a 357 series with games of 180 and 177. Christian Schmadeke also shot a 357 series after firing games of 156 and 201.
Blake Polzin shot a 333 series with games of 149 and 184.
Lucas Segebart also shot a 318 series with games of 151 and 167, while Kyle Segebart wound up with a 277 series (131-146).