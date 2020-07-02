Defensive miscues hurt Monarch boys in loss to Titans

Lewis Central starting pitcher JC Dermody allowed only one hit through five innings and struck out seven Denison-Schleswig batters in a 10-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory for the Titans on Monday night at Council Bluffs.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for D-S, which fell to 1-6 in the H-10 and 3-6 overall on the season.
Dermody walked two D-S batters and got two innings of relief help from Cael Maskat, who gave up both Monarch runs with four strikeouts and two walks.
Dermondy also went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored for the Titans as a hitter.
Leadoff batter Bryson Sharon was 3-for-4 with three runs.
Up 2-0 after one inning, LC scored four runs in the second to make it 6-0.
The Titans added two in the fourth to go up by an 8-0 margin.
D-S scored both of its runs in the top of the sixth to make it 8-2, but LC then pushed two runs across in its half of the sixth to end the scoring.
On the night, D-S committed five errors and also stranded a total of four runners on the bases.
LC left six runners on the bases.
Nathan Gallup went 1-for-3 with a double and one run batted in to lead D-S at the plate.
Evan Turin also went 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Braiden Heiden was 1-for-3 as well.
Carter Wessel and Hunter Emery each scored a run for the Monarchs.
Trey Brotherton opened on the hill for D-S and took the loss in five innings of work.
He gave up eight runs (five earned) on seven hits, struck out one and walked three.
Jaxon Wessel also tossed one inning, yielding two runs on two hits with one K and two walks.
JV results
Lewis Central won the junior varsity game, 7-1.
D-S scored its lone run in the second inning on an infield single by Jake Fink.
Caden Fletcher threw four innings for D-S with an inning of relief help from Carson Seuntjens.