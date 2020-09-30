 Skip to main content
Denison-Schleswig cancels football game with Lewis Central set for Friday
Denison-Schleswig cancels football game with Lewis Central set for Friday

For precautionary reasons, Denison-Schleswig is going to cancel its Class 3A, District 9 football game against 3A, third-ranked and unbeaten Council Bluffs Lewis Central scheduled for Friday night at Council Bluffs.

According to Denison High School Activities Director Derek Fink, the school is working through details of some positive Covid-19 cases and contact tracing and don't want to potentially expose any students/players from the Denison district or any other district.

No other information is available at this time.

