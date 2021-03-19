Denison-Schleswig track and field preview for girls

After having the spring sports season called off a year ago due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field coach Adam Mich is anxiously excited for the opportunity to get his team back in competition.
"With losing the season last spring, we have a lot of work to do to bring our athletes up to speed on how to properly prepare to be successful," commented Mich, whose entering his 11th season at the helm with one of his largest squads of 40 athletes itching to get the season underway.
The Monarchs will be young, though, as 29 of the 40 girls out are either freshmen or sophomores.
In fact, 21 of the 29 underclassmen are freshmen, while the eight sophomores out also will be competing at the high school level for the first time after not having a season a year ago because of Covid-19.
The 2021 D-S team will be led by five seniors and six juniors.
"Our numbers will hopefully allow us to be versatile in how we arrange our lineups at meets," Mich said.
"Our weakness is going to be our lack of experience. This is a problem that every team in the state is going to face in some way shape or form."
"In a normal year you’re teaching freshmen how to properly prepare in practices and at meets, but this year, we have to do that with both our freshmen and sophomores," Mich remarked.
"That’s 29 of of our 40 girls. We will rely on our juniors and seniors who have experience to bring those underclassmen along," the Monarch boss added.
D-S will bring back three letterwinners from the 2019 season and all three were state qualifiers that year.
Returing veterans are seniors Cierra Kastner, Bella Araujo and Jamie Ibarra.
As sophomores, Kastner and Araujo both ran on the Class 3A state-qualifying distance medley relay team that placed 20th overall in four minutes, 28.13 seconds.
Kastner also competed on the Monarchs’ sprint medley relay team that placed 23rd overall at the state meet in 1:57.78.
And, Ibarra as a sophomore competed on the Monarchs’ shuttle hurdle relay team that placed ninth overall at Drake Stadium in 1:07.96.
Besides the three veterans, other seniors out this season are Kennedy Marten (long jump, hurdles) and Jacky Ordonez (hurdles, sprints).
Juniors out are Juliana Barajas (high jump, distance), Cambri Brodersen (sprints, middle distance), Lesley Chavez (long jump, hurdles, sprints), Alison Fink (sprints), Ana Lara (distance) and Hannah Slater (shot put, discus, sprints).
Filling out the sophomore class are Lauren Bowker (sprints), Kaitlyn Bruhn (hurdles, sprints), Aida Gonzalez (hurdles, sprints), Ashlyn Herrig (high jump, sprints), Jazmine Iglesias (sprints, distance), Claire Miller (hurdles, sprints), Victoria Santamaria (hurdles, distance) and Anna Wiges (sprints).
"The concern for the season is just how long it will take some of our underclassmen to feel confident enough to compete at the varsity level," Mich said.
"As a coaching staff, we are excited to watch this process unfold," noted the Monarch boss, whose team will take the track for live competition for the first time in two years on Thursday, March 25, at Carroll.
Freshmen roster
Taya Adams, high jump, hurdles; Yazmin Baez, sprints; Nevaeh Brandt, sprints; Analuisa Cruz-Nieto, sprints; Zahyra Flores, distance; Diana Medina-Flores, shot put, discus, sprints; Zoey Gonzalez, shot put, discus; Abby Guiterrez, hurdles, sprints; Elli Heiden, hurdles, sprints; Addison Inman, sprints; Claire Leinen, sprints; Abigail Lemon, shot put, discus; Jordyn Linn, high jump, hurdles, sprints; Addi Lopez, long jump, distance; Aliyah Meyer, long jump, sprints; Brianna Musgrave, long jump, sprints; Ashley Perez, distance; Genesis Reyes, shot put, discus, sprints; Kiana Schulz, shot put, discus, sprints; Hailee Shull, shot put, discus, sprints; Taylor Totten, shot put, discus
2021 Schedule
March
25 - Carroll Invitational; 27 - Glenwood 9-10 Relays; 30 - Monarch Co-Ed at Denison
April
1 - Audubon Invitational; 8 - Harlan Invitational; 9 - D-S Invitational at Denison; 15 - Tri-Center Invitational at Neola; 19 - Ace Nelson Relays at Denison; 22 - Tiger-Knight Invitational at Carroll; 23-24 - Drake Relays at Des Moines; 27 - Missouri Valley Invitational; 29 - MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton
May
6 - Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Carroll; 13 - State Qualifying Meet, TBA.