Denison-Schleswig track and field preview for girls

After having the spring sports season called off a year ago due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field coach Adam Mich is anxiously excited for the opportunity to get his team back in competition.

"With losing the season last spring, we have a lot of work to do to bring our athletes up to speed on how to properly prepare to be successful," commented Mich, whose entering his 11th season at the helm with one of his largest squads of 40 athletes itching to get the season underway.

The Monarchs will be young, though, as 29 of the 40 girls out are either freshmen or sophomores.

In fact, 21 of the 29 underclassmen are freshmen, while the eight sophomores out also will be competing at the high school level for the first time after not having a season a year ago because of Covid-19.

The 2021 D-S team will be led by five seniors and six juniors.

"Our numbers will hopefully allow us to be versatile in how we arrange our lineups at meets," Mich said.