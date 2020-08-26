Denison-Schleswig vs. C.B. Abraham Lincoln Football Preview

Monarch Football Preview
Denison-Schleswig (0-0) at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (0-0)
Friday, August 28, 7 p.m.
Monarch Starting Lineup
Offense
LWR – #5 Matthew Weltz, Jr., 5-9, 155
LT – #73 Austin Wessel, Sr., 5-11, 240
LG – #67 Joe Graeve, Sr., 6-3, 275
C – #63 Javier Gonzales, Sr., 5-7, 245
RG – #70 Edgar Guillermo, Sr., 5-9, 265
RT – #57 Carter Weiss, Sr., 6-0, 270
RWR – #6 Evan Turin, Sr., 6-2, 170
TB – #27 Leo Araujo, Sr., 5-9, 150
QB – #4 Carter Wessel, Sr., 6-3, 175
FB – #25 Nathan Gallup, Sr., 6-0, 210
TE – #87 Colin Reis, Jr., 6-3, 205
Punter – Turin
Kicker/PAT – #9 Griseldo Madera, Jr., 6-1, 175
Defense
DT – Graeve
DN – Gonzales
DT – #60 Ethan Holdsworth, Sr., 6-2, 190
QLB – Reis
MLB – Gallup
MLB – A. Wessel
SLB – Araujo
LCB – Weltz
RCB – #20 Jaden Gonzalez, Sr., 5-8, 165
FS - Turin
R – #10 Trey Brotherton, Jr., 5-11, 155
The Game:
Denison-Schleswig will open its 2020 football season on Friday night against Class 4A Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Council Bluffs at 7 p.m.
The Monarchs and Lynx will hook up for the third straight year.
D-S won both of the previous two meetings, winning 42-6 in 2018 at Denison and 56-28 a year ago at Council Bluffs.
Abraham Lincoln Notes:
Abraham Lincoln will be led by senior quarterback Lennx Brown, who completed 84-of-151 passes a year ago for 913 yards with six touchdown throws and nine interceptions.
Lennx Brown also was the team’s second-leading rusher in 2019, carrying the ball 88 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.
The Lynx QB has three of his favorite receiver targets back from last year’s team, including senior Chase Riche, who caught 29 passes for 292 yards and two scores.
Senior Damari Brown hauled in 16 passes for 136 yards, while senior Lucas Spanjer had seven receptions for 136 yards and one TD.
Abraham Lincoln finished 3-6 overall a year ago.
D-S Notes:
Friday’s game will be the first of seven this season for Denison-Schleswig, which is going after its third consecutive winning season after back-to-back years of 5-4 overall records under 11th-year head coach Chad Van Kley.
The Monarch offense will be under the direction of senior quarterback Carter Wessel, who started the final five games a year ago after taking over for injured QB Charlie Wiebers in a week four matchup against Kuemper Catholic.
Wessel completed 37-of-84 passes for 372 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions last fall.
The Monarchs lost their top three rushers from a year ago and will be looking for success on the ground behind senior running back Leo Araujo and senior fullback Nathan Gallup.
Araujo carried the ball 38 times for 115 yards with one score a year ago.
Wessel’s main receiving targets in 2020 will be senior Evan Turin and juniors Matthew Weltz and Colin Reis. Turin and Weltz are wide receivers, while Reis is at the tight end position.
Defensively, Gallup at linebacker and Turin at free safety were one-two in tackles for the Monarchs a year ago.
Gallup had 25 solos and 44 assists, while Turin ended up with 23 solos and 26 assists.
Comments from Van Kley:
Abraham Lincoln brings back a lot of talent. The Brown kid at quarterback is very dynamic dual-threat athlete. They really relied on him as the season went on a year ago.
They also bring back a lot of their receiving threats. We will have to find a way to contain Brown and try and get the ball out of his hands because the offense definitely runs through him.
We have to make someone else make plays for them. As far as their wideouts, we just have to be solid and not give up any big plays. It’s hard to judge speed against another team, because we haven’t gone up against them yet.
At this point, the defense is ahead of the offense. I feel pretty good where we are defensively with Gallup in the middle and Turin in the backfield stabilizing things for us.
Offensively, we need to find a way to help our defense out and that means trying to establish our run game, controlling the ball and the clock and sustaining drives to limit Abraham Lincoln’s possessions.
Abraham Lincoln is limiting fans because of Covid-19, so we’re not going to have a lot of fans in the stands. We talked to the guys about that and told them that they will have to create their own energy as a team. It’s going to be different, but it’s just going to be like that.
The kids are excited and hungry. It’s time to play someone else and see where we’re at as a team and how we stack up.
Looking Ahead:
Denison-Schleswig will travel to Spencer on Friday, Sept. 4, for its final non-district game of the season.
The Monarchs will then host Carroll High on Friday, Sept. 11, in its Class 3A, District 9 opener at Denison.
Abraham Lincoln, on the other hand, will travel to Des Moines on Sept. 4 for a matchup against Des Moines North.