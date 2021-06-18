Denison swim team edges Jefferson in first home dual

The Denison swimmers produced a 286-270 victory over Jefferson in their 2021 home opener on Tuesday night at the Denison Aquatic Center.
The win moved Denison to 2-1 in duals on the young season.
Complete results are below.
8-Under Girls
25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first)
25 Backstroke: M. Blume (third); Kathryn Blume (fifth)
25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)
8-Under Boys
25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first)
25 Butterfly: Malone (first)
9-10 Girls
100 Medley Relay: Kynlee Schwarte, Caroline Schrum, Samantha Segebart, Ali Hartwig (second)
25 Freestyle: Schwarte (second); Arya Malone (third)
25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Segebart (fifth); Malone (sixth)
25 Butterfly: Schrum (second); Segebart (fourth); Malone (sixth)
100 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Segebart, Schrum, Hartwig (second)
9-10 Boys
100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Tucker Gotto (first)
25 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Gotto (third)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Logan (second)
25 Butterfly: VanHouten (first); Gotto (third)
100 Freestyle Relay: Malone, Logan, Gotto, VanHouten (first)
11-12 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Stella Mahrt, Jenna Meadows, Myah Schwarte, Jacee Jepsen (first)
50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Meadows (sixth)
50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second); Meadows (fifth)
100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first); Sophia Malone (third)
50 Butterfly: Mahrt (second); Schwarte (third); Malone (fourth)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Malone, Mahrt, Jepsen (first)
11-12 Boys
50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first); Kevin Sanchez (third)
50 Backstroke: Sanchez (second)
100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (third)
100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)
50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)
13-14 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (second); Cornelius (fifth)
50 Backstroke: Schrum (second); Cadwell (third); Cornelius (fifth)
100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (second)
100 Freestyle: Schwarte (second); Cornelius (fifth)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (second); Schrum (third)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Cornelius, Cadwell, Schwarte (first)
13-14 Boys
50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (first)
50 Backstroke: Toft (second)
100 Freestyle: Toft (second)
15-18 Girls
50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (first); Ashley Cornelius (third)
50 Backstroke: VanHouten (second)
100 Freestyle: VanHouten (first)
50 Butterfly: VanHouten (second)
15-18 Boys
50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first); Cody Segebart (fourth); Tanner Gotto (sixth)
50 Backstroke: Segebart (third); Tanner Gotto (fifth)
100 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (second); Segebart (fourth); Tanner Gotto (sixth)