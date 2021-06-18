 Skip to main content
Denison swim team edges Jefferson in first home dual
Denison swim team edges Jefferson in first home dual

Denison swim vs. Jefferson 2021

The Denison swimmers produced a 286-270 victory over Jefferson in their 2021 home opener on Tuesday night at the Denison Aquatic Center.

The win moved Denison to 2-1 in duals on the young season.

Complete results are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first)

25 Backstroke: M. Blume (third); Kathryn Blume (fifth)

25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)

8-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first)

25 Butterfly: Malone (first)

9-10 Girls

100 Medley Relay: Kynlee Schwarte, Caroline Schrum, Samantha Segebart, Ali Hartwig (second)

25 Freestyle: Schwarte (second); Arya Malone (third)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Segebart (fifth); Malone (sixth)

25 Butterfly: Schrum (second); Segebart (fourth); Malone (sixth)

100 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Segebart, Schrum, Hartwig (second)

9-10 Boys

100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Tucker Gotto (first)

25 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Gotto (third)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Logan (second)

25 Butterfly: VanHouten (first); Gotto (third)

100 Freestyle Relay: Malone, Logan, Gotto, VanHouten (first)

11-12 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Stella Mahrt, Jenna Meadows, Myah Schwarte, Jacee Jepsen (first)

50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Meadows (sixth)

50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second); Meadows (fifth)

100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first); Sophia Malone (third)

50 Butterfly: Mahrt (second); Schwarte (third); Malone (fourth)

200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Malone, Mahrt, Jepsen (first)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first); Kevin Sanchez (third)

50 Backstroke: Sanchez (second)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (third)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)

13-14 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (second); Cornelius (fifth)

50 Backstroke: Schrum (second); Cadwell (third); Cornelius (fifth)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (second)

100 Freestyle: Schwarte (second); Cornelius (fifth)

50 Butterfly: Schwarte (second); Schrum (third)

200 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Cornelius, Cadwell, Schwarte (first)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (first)

50 Backstroke: Toft (second)

100 Freestyle: Toft (second)

15-18 Girls

50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (first); Ashley Cornelius (third)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (second)

100 Freestyle: VanHouten (first)

50 Butterfly: VanHouten (second)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first); Cody Segebart (fourth); Tanner Gotto (sixth)

50 Backstroke: Segebart (third); Tanner Gotto (fifth)

100 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (second); Segebart (fourth); Tanner Gotto (sixth)

50 Butterfly: Thomas Gotto (second); Tanner Gotto (fifth)

Tags

