Denison swimmers drop home dual to Guthrie Center

The Denison summer swim team lost 321-264 to Guthrie Center in Iowa West Swim Conference action on Tuesday night at the Denison Aquatic Center.

Complete results:

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Natalie Logan (first); Olivia Schwarte (third); Katie Blume (ninth)

25 Backstroke: Logan (first); Schwarte (second); Blume (sixth)

25 Breaststroke: Logan (second); Blume (third); Schwarte (fourth)

25 Butterfly: Schwarte (third); Blume (fourth)

8-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Jack March (first)

25 Backstroke: March (first)

25 Breaststroke: March (first)

25 Butterfly: March (first)

9-10 Girls

25 Freestyle: Kynlee Schwarte (first); Caroline Schrum (second); Madison Blume (third)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (sixth)

25 Breaststroke: Schwarte (first); Blume (fourth)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fourth)

25 Butterfly: Schrum (first); Schwarte (second)

9-10 Boys

25 Freestyle: Collin Malone (first); Gavin Malone (second); Brennan VanHouten (eighth)

25 Backstroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third)

25 Breaststroke: C. Malone (first)

50 Freestyle: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); VanHouten (sixth)

25 Butterfly: C. Malone (first)

11-12 Girls

50 Freestyle: Sophia Malone (first); Stella Mahrt (second); Isabelle Blume (ninth)

50 Backstroke: S. Malone (first); Mahrt (third)

50 Breaststroke: S. Malone (first); Blume (third)

100 Freestyle: S. Malone (first); Mahrt (second); Blume (eighth)

50 Butterfly: Mahrt (second)

200 Freestyle Relay: Caroline Schrum, Madison Blume, Sophia Malone, Mahrt (second)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first); Wyatt VanHouten (second); Quinn Vetter (seventh)

50 Backstroke: W. VanHouten (first)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); W. VanHouten (second)

50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); W. VanHouten (second)

13-14 Girls

50 Freestyle: Annah Schwarte (first); Jacee Jepsen (second); Myah Schwarte (third); Samantha Cadwell (fifth); Jenna Meadows (sixth); Addison Ransom (ninth)

50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Charlotte Schrum (second); Cadwell (fourth); Meadows (sixth); Ransom (seventh)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); M. Schwarte (second); Jepsen (third)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Meadows (second); Ransom (fifth)

100 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); Cadwell (third); Meadows (fourth); Ransom (fifth)

50 Butterfly: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (second); Cadwell (fourth)

200 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, M. Schwarte, Jepsen, A. Schwarte (first)

200 Medley Relay: Jepsen, Schrum, M. Schwarte, A. Schwarte (first)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Brody Skarin (second)

50 Breaststroke: Skarin (second)