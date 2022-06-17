Denison swimmers drop home dual to Guthrie Center

The Denison summer swim team lost 321-264 to Guthrie Center in Iowa West Swim Conference action on Tuesday night at the Denison Aquatic Center.
Complete results:
8-Under Girls
25 Freestyle: Natalie Logan (first); Olivia Schwarte (third); Katie Blume (ninth)
25 Backstroke: Logan (first); Schwarte (second); Blume (sixth)
25 Breaststroke: Logan (second); Blume (third); Schwarte (fourth)
25 Butterfly: Schwarte (third); Blume (fourth)
8-Under Boys
25 Freestyle: Jack March (first)
25 Backstroke: March (first)
25 Breaststroke: March (first)
25 Butterfly: March (first)
9-10 Girls
25 Freestyle: Kynlee Schwarte (first); Caroline Schrum (second); Madison Blume (third)
25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (sixth)
25 Breaststroke: Schwarte (first); Blume (fourth)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fourth)
25 Butterfly: Schrum (first); Schwarte (second)
9-10 Boys
25 Freestyle: Collin Malone (first); Gavin Malone (second); Brennan VanHouten (eighth)
25 Backstroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third)
25 Breaststroke: C. Malone (first)
50 Freestyle: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); VanHouten (sixth)
25 Butterfly: C. Malone (first)
11-12 Girls
50 Freestyle: Sophia Malone (first); Stella Mahrt (second); Isabelle Blume (ninth)
50 Backstroke: S. Malone (first); Mahrt (third)
50 Breaststroke: S. Malone (first); Blume (third)
100 Freestyle: S. Malone (first); Mahrt (second); Blume (eighth)
50 Butterfly: Mahrt (second)
200 Freestyle Relay: Caroline Schrum, Madison Blume, Sophia Malone, Mahrt (second)
11-12 Boys
50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first); Wyatt VanHouten (second); Quinn Vetter (seventh)
50 Backstroke: W. VanHouten (first)
100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); W. VanHouten (second)
50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)
100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first)
50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); W. VanHouten (second)
13-14 Girls
50 Freestyle: Annah Schwarte (first); Jacee Jepsen (second); Myah Schwarte (third); Samantha Cadwell (fifth); Jenna Meadows (sixth); Addison Ransom (ninth)
50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Charlotte Schrum (second); Cadwell (fourth); Meadows (sixth); Ransom (seventh)
100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); M. Schwarte (second); Jepsen (third)
50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Meadows (second); Ransom (fifth)
100 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); Cadwell (third); Meadows (fourth); Ransom (fifth)
50 Butterfly: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (second); Cadwell (fourth)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, M. Schwarte, Jepsen, A. Schwarte (first)
200 Medley Relay: Jepsen, Schrum, M. Schwarte, A. Schwarte (first)
13-14 Boys
50 Freestyle: Brody Skarin (second)
50 Breaststroke: Skarin (second)
100 Freestyle: Skarin, second)