Denison swimmers finish conference season with win over Sac City

The Denison swim team concluded its Iowa West Swim Conference schedule on Thursday night with a 325-216 victory over Sac City at the Denison Aquatic Center.

Denison finished 6-3 overall in duals and will be in action at the conference meet on Saturday at Guthrie Center.

Results from Thursday’s meet are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (second); Kathryn Blume (fifth)

25 Backstroke: M. Blume (first); K. Blume (third)