Denison swimmers finish conference season with win over Sac City

The Denison swim team concluded its Iowa West Swim Conference schedule on Thursday night with a 325-216 victory over Sac City at the Denison Aquatic Center.
Denison finished 6-3 overall in duals and will be in action at the conference meet on Saturday at Guthrie Center.
Results from Thursday’s meet are below.
8-Under Girls
25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (second); Kathryn Blume (fifth)
25 Backstroke: M. Blume (first); K. Blume (third)
25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (second)
50 Freestyle: M. Blume (second)
25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)
8-Under Boys
25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)
50 Freestyle: Malone (first)
25 Butterfly: Malone (first)
9-10 Girls
100 Medley Relay: Arya Malone, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Kynlee Schwarte (first)
25 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Schrum (fourth)
25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Malone (third); Samantha Segebart (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Ali Hartwig (third); Malone (fifth)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Hartwig (sixth)
25 Butterfly: Schrum (first); Segebart (fourth); Hartwig (fifth)
100 Freestyle Relay: Blume, Schrum, Segebart, Schwarte (first)
9-10 Boys
100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Brennan VanHouten (first)
25 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); B. VanHouten (third); Jenner Fineran (fifth)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Tucker Gotto (third); Fineran (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first); B. VanHouten (third)
50 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); Malone (second); Tucker Gotto (fourth)
25 Butterfly: W. VanHouten (first); Logan (second)
100 Freestyle Relay: Malone, B. VanHouten, Logan, W. VanHouten (first)
11-12 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Stella Mahrt, Sophia Malone, Myah Schwarte, Jacee Jepsen (first)
50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Malone (fourth)
50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second); Malone (fourth)
100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first); Malone (second); Jenna Meadows (third)
50 Breaststroke: Meadows (first); Malone (second)
100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Schwarte (second); Meadows (fourth)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Mahrt (second); Meadows (third)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Meadows, Mahrt, Jepsen (first)
11-12 Boys
50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (second)
50 Backstroke: Kevin Sanchez (second)
100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)
50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (First)
100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (third)
50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (third)
13-14 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fourth)
50 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second)
100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second)
50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Cornelius (third)
100 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cornelius (second)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first)
200 Freestyle Relay: Cadwell, Cornelius, Schrum, Schwarte (first)
13-14 Boys
None
15-18 Girls
50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (fourth)
50 Backstroke: VanHouten (fourth)
100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (fourth)
100 Freestyle: VanHouten (third)
50 Butterfly: VanHouten (third)
15-18 Boys
50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first); Cody Segebart (second); Tanner Gotto (fourth)
50 Backstroke: Segebart (first)