Denison swimmers finish conference season with win over Sac City
Denison swimmers finish conference season with win over Sac City

Denison swim vs. SC

The Denison swim team concluded its Iowa West Swim Conference schedule on Thursday night with a 325-216 victory over Sac City at the Denison Aquatic Center.

Denison finished 6-3 overall in duals and will be in action at the conference meet on Saturday at Guthrie Center.

Results from Thursday’s meet are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (second); Kathryn Blume (fifth)

25 Backstroke: M. Blume (first); K. Blume (third)

25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (second)

50 Freestyle: M. Blume (second)

25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)

8-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first)

25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)

50 Freestyle: Malone (first)

25 Butterfly: Malone (first)

9-10 Girls

100 Medley Relay: Arya Malone, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Kynlee Schwarte (first)

25 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Schrum (fourth)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Malone (third); Samantha Segebart (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Ali Hartwig (third); Malone (fifth)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Hartwig (sixth)

25 Butterfly: Schrum (first); Segebart (fourth); Hartwig (fifth)

100 Freestyle Relay: Blume, Schrum, Segebart, Schwarte (first)

9-10 Boys

100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Brennan VanHouten (first)

25 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); B. VanHouten (third); Jenner Fineran (fifth)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Tucker Gotto (third); Fineran (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: Malone (first); B. VanHouten (third)

50 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); Malone (second); Tucker Gotto (fourth)

25 Butterfly: W. VanHouten (first); Logan (second)

100 Freestyle Relay: Malone, B. VanHouten, Logan, W. VanHouten (first)

11-12 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Stella Mahrt, Sophia Malone, Myah Schwarte, Jacee Jepsen (first)

50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Malone (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second); Malone (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first); Malone (second); Jenna Meadows (third)

50 Breaststroke: Meadows (first); Malone (second)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Schwarte (second); Meadows (fourth)

50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Mahrt (second); Meadows (third)

200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Meadows, Mahrt, Jepsen (first)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (second)

50 Backstroke: Kevin Sanchez (second)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)

50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (First)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (third)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (third)

13-14 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Cornelius (third)

100 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cornelius (second)

50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first)

200 Freestyle Relay: Cadwell, Cornelius, Schrum, Schwarte (first)

13-14 Boys

None

15-18 Girls

50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (fourth)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (fourth)

100 Freestyle: VanHouten (third)

50 Butterfly: VanHouten (third)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first); Cody Segebart (second); Tanner Gotto (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Segebart (first)

100 Individual Medley: Thomas Gotto (first); Segebart (second)

50 Breaststroke: Thomas Gotto (first); Segebart (second); Tanner Gotto (fourth)

100 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first); Segebart (second); Tanner Gotto (fourth)

50 Butterfly: Thomas Gotto (first); Tanner Gotto (second)

