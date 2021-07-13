Denison swimmers finish fourth at IWSC competition

The Denison swim team netted 232 points to earn fourth place at the Iowa West Swim Conference Meet on Saturday at Guthrie Center.
Guthrie Center won the team championship with 302 points. Jefferson took second with 254 points and Carroll was third with 241 points.
Complete results:
8-Under Girls
25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (second)
25 Backstroke: Kathryn Blume (ninth)
25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (second)
50 Freestyle: M. Blume (first)
8-Under Boys
25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (second)
25 Backstroke: Malone (third)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (second)
50 Freestyle: Malone (second)
9-10 Girls
100 Medley Relay: Kynlee Schwarte, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Madison Blume (second)
25 Freestyle: Schwarte (second)
25 Backstroke: Schwarte (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: I. Blume (fifth)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (second)
25 Butterfly: Schrum (fourth)
100 Freestyle Relay: I. Blume, Schrum, M. Blume, Schwarte (second)
9-10 Boys
100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Brennan VanHouten (first)
25 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first)
25 Backstroke: C. Malone (first)
25 Breaststroke: C. Malone (first)
50 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first)
25 Butterfly: W. VanHouten (first)
100 Freestyle Relay: C. Malone, Logan, Gavin Malone, W. VanHouten (first)
11-12 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Stella Mahrt, Sophia Malone, Myah Schwarte, Jacee Jepsen (first)
50 Freestyle: Jepsen (second)
50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first)
100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first)
50 Breaststroke: Malone (third)
100 Freestyle: Mahrt (second)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (second)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Malone, Mahrt, Jepsen (first)
11-12 Boys
50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first)
100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first)
50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (second)
100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first)
50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first)
13-14 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (second)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (second)
50 Backstroke: Schrum (second)
100 Individual Medley: Schrum (third)
50 Breaststroke: Schrum (second)
100 Freestyle: Schwarte (fourth)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (second)
200 Freestyle Relay: Cadwell, Cornelius, Schrum, Schwarte (second)
13-14 Boys
None
15-18 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Arya Malone, Ali Hartwig, Samantha Segebart, Sophia VanHouten (sixth)
50 Freestyle: VanHouten (eighth)
50 Backstroke: VanHouten (ninth)
100 Freestyle: VanHouten (sixth)
200 Freestyle Relay: VanHouten, Malone, Hartwig, Segebart (sixth)
15-18 Boys
50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (seventh)
50 Backstroke: Cody Segebart (seventh)
100 Individual Medley: Thomas Gotto (fifth)
100 Freestyle: Segebart (seventh)
50 Butterfly: Thomas Gotto (fifth)
200 Freestyle Relay: Kevin Sanchez, Segebart, Tanner Gotto, Thomas Gotto (fifth)
Final Team Standings
1. Guthrie Center 302; 2. Jefferson 254; 3. Carroll 241; 4. Denison 232; 5. Perry 171; 6. Coon Rapids 118; 7. Sac City 86; 8. Lake City 64; 9. Mast Summer 21 27; 10. Glidden 7