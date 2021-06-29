Denison swimmers handle Manning at Denison Aquatic Center

The Denison swim team earned a lopsided 377-113 victory over Manning on Thursday night at the Denison Aquatic Center.
The win moved Denison to 4-2 overall in duals on the year.
Denison swims at Perry tonight (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m.
Results from the meet are below.
8-Under Girls
25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first); Kathryn Blume (fifth)
25 Backstroke: M. Blume (first); K. Blume (fifth)
25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (first)
50 Freestyle: M. Blume (first)
25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)
8-Under Boys
25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)
50 Freestyle: Malone (first)
25 Butterfly: Malone (first)
9-10 Girls
100 Medley Relay: Kynlee Schwarte, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Ali Hartwig (second)
25 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (third); Schrum (fourth)
25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (fourth); Arya Malone (fifth)
25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Malone (fourth)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Hartwig (sixth)
25 Butterfly: Schrum (first); Malone (fourth)
100 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Hartwig, Blum, Schwarte (first)
9-10 Boys
100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Brennan VanHouten (first)
25 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); B. VanHouten (third); Tucker Gotto (fifth)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Gotto (third)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Gotto (fourth); B. VanHouten (fifth)
50 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); Malone (second); Logan (fourth)
25 Butterfly: W. VanHouten (first); Logan (second); Gotto (third)
100 Freestyle Relay: Malone, Logan, B. VanHouten, W. VanHouten (first)
11-12 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Jenna Meadows, Myah Schwarte, Stella Mahrt (first)
50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Meadows (third)
50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second); Sophia Malone (third)
100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first); Malone (second); Meadows (third)
50 Breaststroke: Meadows (first); Malone (second)
100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Schwarte (second); Malone (third)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Mahrt (second); Meadows (third)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Malone, Jepsen, Mahrt (first)
11-12 Boys
50 Freestyle: Kevin Sanchez (first)
50 Backstroke: Landen Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)
100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)
50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)
100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)
50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)
13-14 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fifth)
50 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fifth)
100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second)
50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first)
100 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cornelius (third)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Cadwell, Cornelius, Schwarte (first)
13-14 Boys
50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (first)
50 Backstroke: Toft (first)
100 Individual Medley: Toft (first)
50 Breaststroke: Toft (first)
100 Freestyle: Toft (first)
15-18 Girls
50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (first)
50 Backstroke: VanHouten (first)
100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (first)
100 Freestyle: VanHouten (first)
50 Butterfly: VanHouten (first)
15-18 Boys
50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first); Tanner Gotto (second)
50 Backstroke: Tanner Gotto (first)