Denison swimmers handle Manning at Denison Aquatic Center
The Denison swim team earned a lopsided 377-113 victory over Manning on Thursday night at the Denison Aquatic Center.

The win moved Denison to 4-2 overall in duals on the year.

Denison swims at Perry tonight (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m.

Results from the meet are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first); Kathryn Blume (fifth)

25 Backstroke: M. Blume (first); K. Blume (fifth)

25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (first)

50 Freestyle: M. Blume (first)

25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)

8-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first)

25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)

50 Freestyle: Malone (first)

25 Butterfly: Malone (first)

9-10 Girls

100 Medley Relay: Kynlee Schwarte, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Ali Hartwig (second)

25 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (third); Schrum (fourth)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (fourth); Arya Malone (fifth)

25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Malone (fourth)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Hartwig (sixth)

25 Butterfly: Schrum (first); Malone (fourth)

100 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Hartwig, Blum, Schwarte (first)

9-10 Boys

100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Brennan VanHouten (first)

25 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); B. VanHouten (third); Tucker Gotto (fifth)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Gotto (third)

25 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Gotto (fourth); B. VanHouten (fifth)

50 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); Malone (second); Logan (fourth)

25 Butterfly: W. VanHouten (first); Logan (second); Gotto (third)

100 Freestyle Relay: Malone, Logan, B. VanHouten, W. VanHouten (first)

11-12 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Jenna Meadows, Myah Schwarte, Stella Mahrt (first)

50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Meadows (third)

50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second); Sophia Malone (third)

100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first); Malone (second); Meadows (third)

50 Breaststroke: Meadows (first); Malone (second)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Schwarte (second); Malone (third)

50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Mahrt (second); Meadows (third)

200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Malone, Jepsen, Mahrt (first)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Kevin Sanchez (first)

50 Backstroke: Landen Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)

50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)

13-14 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fifth)

50 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fifth)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first)

100 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cornelius (third)

50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first)

200 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Cadwell, Cornelius, Schwarte (first)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (first)

50 Backstroke: Toft (first)

100 Individual Medley: Toft (first)

50 Breaststroke: Toft (first)

100 Freestyle: Toft (first)

15-18 Girls

50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (first)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (first)

100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (first)

100 Freestyle: VanHouten (first)

50 Butterfly: VanHouten (first)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first); Tanner Gotto (second)

50 Backstroke: Tanner Gotto (first)

100 Individual Medley: Thomas Gotto (first)

50 Breaststroke: Thomas Gotto (first); Tanner Gotto (second)

100 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first); Tanner Gotto (second)

100 Butterfly: Thomas Gotto (first); Tanner Gotto (second)

