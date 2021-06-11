Denison swimmers open season with victory at Coon Rapids

The Denison summer swim team opened its season on Tuesday night with a 275-225 victory at Coon Rapids.
Complete results from Tuesday are below.
8-Under Girls
25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first); Kathryn Blume (fifth)
25 Backstroke: M. Blume (first); K. Blume (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (first)
50 Freestyle: M. Blume (first)
25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)
8-Under Boys
25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)
50 freestyle: Malone (first)
25 Butterfly: Malone (first)
9-10 Girls
100 Medley Relay: Ali Hartwig, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Arya Malone (second)
25 Freestyle: I. Blume (first); Malone (fifth); Hartwig (sixth)
25 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Samantha Segebart (second); Hartwig (fifth)
25 Breaststroke: I. Blume (first); Schrum (third)
50 Freestyle: I. Blume (second); Schrum (third); Segebart (fifth)
25 Butterfly: Schrum (second); Segebart (third); Hartwig (fifth)
100 Freestyle Relay: I. Blume, Malone, Segebart, Hartwig (second)
9-10 Boys
100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Brennan VanHouten (first)
25 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); B. VanHouten (fifth); Jenner Fineran (sixth)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Logan (second); Fineran (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)
50 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); Malone (second); B. VanHouten (fourth)
25 Butterfly: W. VanHouten (first); Logan (third); B. VanHouten (fourth)
100 Freestyle Relay: Malone, Logan, B. VanHouten, W. VanHouten (first)
11-12 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Stella Mahrt, Sophia Malone, Jacee Jepsen, Jenna Meadows (first)
50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Meadows (third)
50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second)
100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first)
50 Breaststroke: Meadows (first); Malone (second)
100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Meadows (second)
50 Butterfly: Mahrt (first); Malone (third)
200 Freestyle Relay: Mahrt, Malone, Meadows, Jepsen (first)
11-12 Boys
50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first)
100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first)
50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)
100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first)
50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first)
13-14 Girls
50 Freestyle: Samantha Cadwell (second); Julie Cornelius (fourth)
50 Backstroke: Charlotte Schrum, first); Cadwell (third)
100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (third)
50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Cadwell (fourth)
100 Freestyle: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fourth)
50 Butterfly: Schrum (second)
13-14 Boys
50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (second)
50 Backstroke: Toft (first)
100 Individual Medley: Toft (second)
50 Breaststroke: Toft (second)
100 Freestyle: Toft (second)
15-18 Girls
50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (third)
50 Backstroke: VanHouten (third)
100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (first)
100 Freestyle: VanHouten (second)
50 Butterfly: VanHouten (third)
15-18 Boys
50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first); Cody Segebart (fourth); Tanner Gotto (fifth)
50 Backstroke: Segebart (third); Tanner Gotto (fourth)
100 Individual Medley: Thomas Gotto (first); Segebart (third)
50 Breaststroke: Thomas Gotto (third); Segebart (fourth)
100 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (second); Segebart (third); Tanner Gotto (fourth)
50 Butterfly: Thomas Gotto (third); Tanner Gotto (fourth)