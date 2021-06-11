 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denison swimmers open season with victory at Coon Rapids
0 comments

Denison swimmers open season with victory at Coon Rapids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Denison swimmers at CR

The Denison summer swim team opened its season on Tuesday night with a 275-225 victory at Coon Rapids.

Complete results from Tuesday are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first); Kathryn Blume (fifth)

25 Backstroke: M. Blume (first); K. Blume (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (first)

50 Freestyle: M. Blume (first)

25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)

8-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first)

25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)

50 freestyle: Malone (first)

25 Butterfly: Malone (first)

9-10 Girls

100 Medley Relay: Ali Hartwig, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Arya Malone (second)

25 Freestyle: I. Blume (first); Malone (fifth); Hartwig (sixth)

25 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Samantha Segebart (second); Hartwig (fifth)

25 Breaststroke: I. Blume (first); Schrum (third)

50 Freestyle: I. Blume (second); Schrum (third); Segebart (fifth)

25 Butterfly: Schrum (second); Segebart (third); Hartwig (fifth)

100 Freestyle Relay: I. Blume, Malone, Segebart, Hartwig (second)

9-10 Boys

100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Brennan VanHouten (first)

25 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); B. VanHouten (fifth); Jenner Fineran (sixth)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Logan (second); Fineran (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)

50 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); Malone (second); B. VanHouten (fourth)

25 Butterfly: W. VanHouten (first); Logan (third); B. VanHouten (fourth)

100 Freestyle Relay: Malone, Logan, B. VanHouten, W. VanHouten (first)

11-12 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Stella Mahrt, Sophia Malone, Jacee Jepsen, Jenna Meadows (first)

50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Meadows (third)

50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second)

100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first)

50 Breaststroke: Meadows (first); Malone (second)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Meadows (second)

50 Butterfly: Mahrt (first); Malone (third)

200 Freestyle Relay: Mahrt, Malone, Meadows, Jepsen (first)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first)

50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first)

13-14 Girls

50 Freestyle: Samantha Cadwell (second); Julie Cornelius (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Charlotte Schrum, first); Cadwell (third)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (third)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Cadwell (fourth)

100 Freestyle: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fourth)

50 Butterfly: Schrum (second)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (second)

50 Backstroke: Toft (first)

100 Individual Medley: Toft (second)

50 Breaststroke: Toft (second)

100 Freestyle: Toft (second)

15-18 Girls

50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (third)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (third)

100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (first)

100 Freestyle: VanHouten (second)

50 Butterfly: VanHouten (third)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first); Cody Segebart (fourth); Tanner Gotto (fifth)

50 Backstroke: Segebart (third); Tanner Gotto (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: Thomas Gotto (first); Segebart (third)

50 Breaststroke: Thomas Gotto (third); Segebart (fourth)

100 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (second); Segebart (third); Tanner Gotto (fourth)

50 Butterfly: Thomas Gotto (third); Tanner Gotto (fourth)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics