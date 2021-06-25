 Skip to main content
Denison swimmers suffer defeat at Guthrie Center
Denison vs. GC swimming

Denison vs. GC swimming

The Denison swim team suffered its first loss in three duals on Tuesday night, suffering a 336-268 defeat at Guthrie Center.

The loss dropped Denison to 3-2 overall in duals on the season.

Results from Tuesday’s meet are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first); Kathryn Blume (fifth)

25 Backstroke: M. Blume (second); K. Blume (fifth)

25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (second)

50 Freestyle: M. Blume (first)

25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)

8-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (second)

25 Backstroke: Malone (second)

25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)

50 Freestyle: Malone (first)

25 Butterfly: Malone (first)

9-10 Girls

100 Medley Relay: Kynlee Schwarte, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Ali Hartwig (first)

25 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Schrum (third)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (third); Arya Malone (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Hartwig (third); Malone (fourth)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (third); Hartwig (fourth)

25 Butterfly: Schrum (second); Hartwig (third); Malone (fifth)

100 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Hartwig, Blume, Schwarte (first)

9-10 Boys

100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Tucker Gotto (first)

25 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Gotto (fifth)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Logan (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Gotto (fourth)

50 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Malone (second); Logan (fourth)

25 Butterfly: VanHouten (first); Gotto (fourth)

100 Freestyle Relay: Logan, Gotto, Malone, VanHouten (first)

11-12 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Jenna Meadows, Myah Schwarte, Stella Mahrt (first)

50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Meadows (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second); Meadows (sixth)

100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first); Sophia Malone (second); Meadows (fourth)

50 Breaststroke: Meadows (first); Malone (third)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Schwarte (second); Malone (third)

50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Mahrt (third); Malone (fourth)

200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Malone, Jepsen, Mahrt (first)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first)

50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first)

13-14 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (sixth)

50 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (sixth)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first)

100 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cornelius (fifth)

50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first)

200 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Cornelius, Cadwell, Schwarte (first)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (second)

50 Backstroke: Toft (second)

50 Breaststroke: Toft (second)

100 Freestyle: Toft (third)

15-18 Girls

50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (fourth)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (fourth)

100 Freestyle: VanHouten (third)

50 Butterfly: VanHouten (fourth)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (second); Tanner Gotto (fifth)

50 Backstroke: Tanner Gotto (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: Thomas Gotto (second)

50 Breaststroke: Thomas Gotto (third)

100 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (fourth); Tanner Gotto (fifth)

50 Butterfly: Thomas Gotto (fourth)

Tags

