Denison swimmers suffer defeat at Guthrie Center

The Denison swim team suffered its first loss in three duals on Tuesday night, suffering a 336-268 defeat at Guthrie Center.
The loss dropped Denison to 3-2 overall in duals on the season.
Results from Tuesday’s meet are below.
8-Under Girls
25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first); Kathryn Blume (fifth)
25 Backstroke: M. Blume (second); K. Blume (fifth)
25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (second)
50 Freestyle: M. Blume (first)
25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)
8-Under Boys
25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (second)
25 Backstroke: Malone (second)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)
50 Freestyle: Malone (first)
25 Butterfly: Malone (first)
9-10 Girls
100 Medley Relay: Kynlee Schwarte, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Ali Hartwig (first)
25 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Schrum (third)
25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (third); Arya Malone (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Hartwig (third); Malone (fourth)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (third); Hartwig (fourth)
25 Butterfly: Schrum (second); Hartwig (third); Malone (fifth)
100 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Hartwig, Blume, Schwarte (first)
9-10 Boys
100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Tucker Gotto (first)
25 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Gotto (fifth)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Logan (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Gotto (fourth)
50 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Malone (second); Logan (fourth)
25 Butterfly: VanHouten (first); Gotto (fourth)
100 Freestyle Relay: Logan, Gotto, Malone, VanHouten (first)
11-12 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Jenna Meadows, Myah Schwarte, Stella Mahrt (first)
50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Meadows (fourth)
50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second); Meadows (sixth)
100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first); Sophia Malone (second); Meadows (fourth)
50 Breaststroke: Meadows (first); Malone (third)
100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Schwarte (second); Malone (third)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Mahrt (third); Malone (fourth)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Malone, Jepsen, Mahrt (first)
11-12 Boys
50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first)
100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first)
50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)
100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first)
50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first)
13-14 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (sixth)
50 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (sixth)
100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second)
50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first)
100 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cornelius (fifth)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schrum, Cornelius, Cadwell, Schwarte (first)
13-14 Boys
50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (second)
50 Backstroke: Toft (second)
50 Breaststroke: Toft (second)
100 Freestyle: Toft (third)
15-18 Girls
50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (fourth)
50 Backstroke: VanHouten (fourth)
100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (fourth)
100 Freestyle: VanHouten (third)
50 Butterfly: VanHouten (fourth)
15-18 Boys
50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (second); Tanner Gotto (fifth)
50 Backstroke: Tanner Gotto (fourth)
100 Individual Medley: Thomas Gotto (second)
50 Breaststroke: Thomas Gotto (third)
100 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (fourth); Tanner Gotto (fifth)