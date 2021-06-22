 Skip to main content
Denison swimmers take care of Carroll at Denison Aquatic Center
Denison swimmers take care of Carroll at Denison Aquatic Center

  • Updated
Denison swimmers vs. Carroll

The Denison swim team improved to 3-1 in duals on Thursday night with a 312-233 victory over Carroll at the Denison Aquatic Center.

Results from the meet are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first); Kathryn Blume (fourth)

25 Backstroke: M. Blume (second); K. Blume (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (first)

50 Freestyle: M. Blume (first)

25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)

8-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first)

25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)

50 Freestyle: Malone (first)

25 Butterfly: Malone (second)

9-10 Girls

100 Medley Relay: Ali Hartwig, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Kynlee Schwarte (first)

20 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Arya Malone (fourth)

25 Backstroke: Schrum (second); Malone (fourth); Hartwig (fifth)

25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Hartwig (fourth); Malone (fifth)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Schrum (fourth)

25 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Schrum (third); Malone (fifth)

100 Freestyle Relay: Blume, Hartwig, Schrum, Schwarte (second)

9-10 Boys

100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Tucker Gotto (first)

25 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Gotto (second); Jenner Fineran (fifth)

25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Fineran (third)

25 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Fineran (third)

50 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Malone (second)

25 Butterfly: VanHouten (first); Gotto (third)

100 Freestyle Relay: Logan, Gotto, VanHouten, Malone (first)

11-12 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Jenna Meadows, Stella Mahrt, Myah Schwarte (first)

50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Sophia Malone (third)

50 Backstroke: Mahrt (first); Jepsen (second); Malone (third)

100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (second); Malone (fourth); Meadows (fifth)

50 Breaststroke: Meadows (second); Malone (third)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Schwarte (third)

50 Butterfly: Schwarte (second); Mahrt (third); Meadows (fourth)

200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Malone, Mahrt, Jepsen (first)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first); Kevin Sanchez (second); 50 Backstroke: Sanchez (first)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)

50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)

13-14 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fourth)

50 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first)

100 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cornelius (fourth)

50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first)

200 Freestyle Relay: Cadwell, Cornelius, Schrum, Schwarte (first)

 

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (first)

50 Backstroke: Toft (first)

100 Individual Medley: Toft (first)

50 Breaststroke: Toft (first)

100 Freestyle: Toft (first)

15-18 Girls

50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (second)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (third)

100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (second)

100 Freestyle: VanHouten (second)

50 Butterfly: VanHouten (second)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (second); Tanner Gotto (third)

100 Individual Medley: Thomas Gotto (third)

50 Breaststroke: Thomas Gotto (fourth); Tanner Gotto (fifth)

100 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (third); Tanner Gotto (fourth)

50 Butterfly: Thomas Gotto (first)

