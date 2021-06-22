Denison swimmers take care of Carroll at Denison Aquatic Center

The Denison swim team improved to 3-1 in duals on Thursday night with a 312-233 victory over Carroll at the Denison Aquatic Center.
Results from the meet are below.
8-Under Girls
25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first); Kathryn Blume (fourth)
25 Backstroke: M. Blume (second); K. Blume (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (first)
50 Freestyle: M. Blume (first)
25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)
8-Under Boys
25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first)
50 Freestyle: Malone (first)
25 Butterfly: Malone (second)
9-10 Girls
100 Medley Relay: Ali Hartwig, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Kynlee Schwarte (first)
20 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Arya Malone (fourth)
25 Backstroke: Schrum (second); Malone (fourth); Hartwig (fifth)
25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Hartwig (fourth); Malone (fifth)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Schrum (fourth)
25 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Schrum (third); Malone (fifth)
100 Freestyle Relay: Blume, Hartwig, Schrum, Schwarte (second)
9-10 Boys
100 Medley Relay: Charlie Logan, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Tucker Gotto (first)
25 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Gotto (second); Jenner Fineran (fifth)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Fineran (third)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first); Fineran (third)
50 Freestyle: VanHouten (first); Malone (second)
25 Butterfly: VanHouten (first); Gotto (third)
100 Freestyle Relay: Logan, Gotto, VanHouten, Malone (first)
11-12 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Jenna Meadows, Stella Mahrt, Myah Schwarte (first)
50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Sophia Malone (third)
50 Backstroke: Mahrt (first); Jepsen (second); Malone (third)
100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (second); Malone (fourth); Meadows (fifth)
50 Breaststroke: Meadows (second); Malone (third)
100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Schwarte (third)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (second); Mahrt (third); Meadows (fourth)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Malone, Mahrt, Jepsen (first)
11-12 Boys
50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first); Kevin Sanchez (second); 50 Backstroke: Sanchez (first)
100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)
50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)
100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)
50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); Sanchez (second)
13-14 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fourth)
50 Backstroke: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second); Cornelius (fourth)
100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); Cadwell (second)
50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first)
100 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Cornelius (fourth)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first)
200 Freestyle Relay: Cadwell, Cornelius, Schrum, Schwarte (first)
13-14 Boys
50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (first)
50 Backstroke: Toft (first)
100 Individual Medley: Toft (first)
50 Breaststroke: Toft (first)
100 Freestyle: Toft (first)
15-18 Girls
50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (second)
50 Backstroke: VanHouten (third)
100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (second)
100 Freestyle: VanHouten (second)
50 Butterfly: VanHouten (second)
15-18 Boys
50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (second); Tanner Gotto (third)
100 Individual Medley: Thomas Gotto (third)
50 Breaststroke: Thomas Gotto (fourth); Tanner Gotto (fifth)
100 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (third); Tanner Gotto (fourth)