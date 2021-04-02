Depth a plus for IKM-Manning boys' track and field in 2021

"We have a great blend of veteran leadership in the senior and junior classes that are capable of some great things this season," the Wolves’ boss added.

"Depth should be a strength. We will be able to fill every event, as well as be competitive in most events," Vandershorst remarked.

"We feel so fortunate to be having a season this year that our goals are centered around on just improving individually in the early part of the season."

"By taking that approach, we feel the team goals of being at our best by the conference and district meets will take care of itself," Vanderhorst said.

Besides the five senior letterwinners, other seniors out this year are Brody Swearingen (shot put, discus, sprints) and DJ Gerhard (hurdles).

Filling out the junior class are Tanner Crawford (sprints), Eli Guzman (distance), Conner Halbur (shot put, discus, sprints), Keilyn Vazquez (distance), Akim Duot (long jump, high jump, sprints) and Will Perdue (sprints, hurdles).