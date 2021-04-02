Depth a plus for IKM-Manning boys' track and field in 2021

A total of 37 athletes will compete in track and field for the IKM-Manning boys in 2021.
Under the direction of veteran head coach Kyle Vanderhorst and assistant coach Jay Dreyer, IKM-Manning will return 10 letterwinners from the 2019 season.
IKM-Manning qualified a total of 10 events for the Class 1A state meet in 2019.
This year’s roster includes seven seniors, 11 juniors, 11 sophomores and eight freshmen.
Senior veterans back on the track are Quentin Dreyer (distance), James Vega (sprints), Connor Keller (sprints, middle distance), Liam Carter (sprints, hurdles) and Drew Doyel (long jump, sprints).
Juniors out who lettered as freshmen are Brody Blom (sprints, hurdles), Jaxon Doyel (sprints, middle distance), Luke Ramsey (distance), Amos Rasmussen (long jump, sprints) and Nolan Ramsey (distance).
"We’re so excited to be competing this year. Last season was a gut punch when the season got cancelled. I think a lot of our guys are taking nothing for granted this year," commented Vanderhorst.
"It’s very interesting, because we basically have two freshmen classes this year that have not participated in high school track."
"We have a great blend of veteran leadership in the senior and junior classes that are capable of some great things this season," the Wolves’ boss added.
"Depth should be a strength. We will be able to fill every event, as well as be competitive in most events," Vandershorst remarked.
"We feel so fortunate to be having a season this year that our goals are centered around on just improving individually in the early part of the season."
"By taking that approach, we feel the team goals of being at our best by the conference and district meets will take care of itself," Vanderhorst said.
Besides the five senior letterwinners, other seniors out this year are Brody Swearingen (shot put, discus, sprints) and DJ Gerhard (hurdles).
Filling out the junior class are Tanner Crawford (sprints), Eli Guzman (distance), Conner Halbur (shot put, discus, sprints), Keilyn Vazquez (distance), Akim Duot (long jump, high jump, sprints) and Will Perdue (sprints, hurdles).
Sophomores out this year are Reed Hinners (sprints, hurdles), Hunter Smith (sprints, middle distance), Eli Dreyer (sprints, hurdles), Cooper Irlmeier (high jump, long jump, sprints, hurdles), Will Fara (sprints, hurdles), Cooper Perdew (sprints), Nathan Johnson (distance), Caden Keller (distance), Quintin Williams (sprints), Ben Titus (sprints) and Austin Wiederin (shot put, discus).
Freshmen roster members are Justin Segebart (sprints, middle distance), Lane Sams (sprints, middle distance), Trey Jasa (sprints), Jayden Phipps (distance), Nolan Kerkhoff (shot put, discus, sprints), Ryan Germer (sprints), Tyler Heaton (shot put, discus, sprints) and Aden Stangl (sprints).
IKM-Manning returns to action on Tuesday at the Treynor Invitational.
2021 Schedule
April
6 - Treynor Invitational; 9 - Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed at Denison; 12 - Carroll Invitational; 16 - East Sac County Invitational at Sac City; 19 - Ace Nelson Relays at Denison; 22 - O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove; 27 - Audubon Invitational; 29 - Adair-Casey/GC Invitational at Adair
May
4 - Western Iowa Conference Meet at Audubon; 6 - South Central Calhoun Invitational at Lake City; 10 - Boyer Valley Invitational at Dunlap