Depth on beneficial side for IKM-Manning boys' track and field

IKM-Manning veteran boys’ track and field coach Kyle Vanderhorst likes his team’s depth heading into the 2022 spring season.

Vanderhorst will have a total of 34 athletes out, including six seniors, 11 juniors, 11 sophomores and six freshmen.

“We are looking to our senior and junior leadership to carry us, as we have a lot of veterans in those two classes. We are also looking for contributions from some underclassmen as well,” commented Vanderhorst, who returns 13 letterwinners from a year ago, including two state qualifiers.

“We should be able to fill every event and compete quite well in most of those events. This group is a hardworking group and has a desire to do well both individually and as a team,” he added.

Returning senior lettermen for the Wolves are seniors Brody Blom (long jump, sprints, hurdles), Jaxon Doyel (sprints, middle distance), Conner Halbur (Shot put, discus, sprints) and Amos Rasmussen (long jump, sprints).

Junior veterans are Reed Hinners (distance, hurdles), Hunter Smith (sprints, middle distance), Eli Dreyer (sprints), Cooper Irlmeier (high jump, long jump, sprints), Will Fara (sprints, hurdles) and Caden Keller (distance).

Sophomores out that lettered as freshmen are Justin Segebart (middle distance, sprints), Lane Sams (middle distance, sprints) and Trey Jasa (sprints).

Rasmussen and Smith are both returning state qualifiers in Class 1A.

Rasmussen placed 16th in the 100-meter dash in 11.60 seconds, while Smith was a member of the Wolves’ state-qualifying 4x800 relay team that finished 20th overall in 8:47.85.

“We have a lot of depth at the distance and middle-distance areas. We should score a high amount of points in those areas. Our overall team depth should be a strength as well,” noted Vanderhorst, who will be assisted by Jay Dreyer.

The Wolves’ boss said that he will need some athletes to step in the field events to score points this season.

“That could be a challenge this year, as we have a lot of new athletes trying those events. I do think improvement will happen and hope we con continue to get better,” Vanderhorst said.

When looking at the Western Iowa Conference race this year, Vanderhorst said that Underwood is the clear favorite.

“Underwood has to be after winning the Class 2A state championship last year with a lot of athletes returning. Treynor has a great program and will be right in the fold,” Vanderhorst said.

“I look for a team like Riverside to really have success this year, as they have a lot of returning athletes who are high-quality competitors.”

“I’m not sure where we fit into the mold this year, but I do know our guys will compete like crazy to be their best by May for the conference meet,” noted Vanderhorst, whose team will open its outdoor season tonight (Tuesday) at the Chelsey Henkenius Early Bird Meet at Lake City.

The complete roster:

Seniors

Brody Blom, Tanner Crawford, Jaxon Doyel, Conner Halbur, Amos Rasmussen, Trey Barry

Juniors

Reed Hinners, Hunter Smith, Eli Dreyer, Cooper Irlmeier, Will Fara, Cooper Perdew, Nathan Johnson, Caden Keller, Kristians Upmalis, Ben Titus, Aaron Williams

Sophomores

Justin Segebart, Lane Sams, Trey Jasa, Nolan Kerkhoff, Ryan Germer, Tyler Heaton, Aden Stangl, Ross Kusel, Camron Caughey, Doug Villanueva, Jase Lueth

Freshmen Ben Langel; Jakub Workman, Kasche Huehn, Abe Polzien, , Jordan Smith, Santi Ochoa

The Schedule

March

29 - Chelsey Henkenius Early Bird at Lake City

April

4 - Treynor Invitational; 8 - Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed at Denison; 11 - Carroll Invitational; 19 - Ace Nelson Relays at Denison; 21 - O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove; 26 - Audubon Invitational; 28 - Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Invitational

May