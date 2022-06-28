Dermody, LC overpower Monarch boys

Lewis Central pitcher JC Dermody threw three innings of no-hit ball and the Titans showcased their power at the plate with four home runs in a 15-3 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory in five innings over Denison-Schleswig on Thursday night at Denison.

LC, ranked fourth in the state in Class 3A, won for the 17th straight time improving to 14-0 in H-10 play and 21-2 overall.

D-S, which lost 15-0 in four innings to LC back on June 7 at Council Bluffs, fell for the third time in four games in moving to 5-10 in the league and 7-15 overall.

LC wasted little time in setting the tone, as the Titans scored three runs in the top of the first, adding four in the second, five in the third and one more in the fourth to go up 13-0.

LC got home runs from Payton Fort, Aron Harrington, Luke Woltmann and Ty Thomson.

Fort in the second inning and Harrington in the third delivered grand slam home runs for the Titans, which had 11 hits on the night off three Monarch pitchers.

Dermody struck out eight D-S batters through three innings before being relieved by Trenton Johnette, who allowed three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

D-S scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning off Johnette.

Jake Fink and Jaxon Wessel both went 1-for-2 with one run apiece.

Hunter Emery also went 1-for-2 with one RBI for the Monarchs.

Gavin Hipnar started on the mound for D-S, tossing one and two-thirds before being relieved by Wyatt Randeris.

Hipnar allowed seven runs on five hits with two walks.

Randeris went one inning, yielding five runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Cody Schulte relieved Randeris. He went one and one-third, allowing two runs on one hit with one K and one walk.