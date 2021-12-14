DHS grad Surprenant named new head baseball coach at SEP

On Southeast Polk’s baseball staff since 2007, Scot Surprenant was officially handed the keys to the program on Thursday night after being named the school’s next head coach for the Rams.

Surprenant graduated from Denison High School in 1988 and served as an assistant baseball coach for the Monarchs under veteran head coach Don Lyons from 2000 to 2006.

The 2000 Denison-Schleswig baseball team was the Class 3A state runnerup after a 3-2 loss to Fort Madison in the state championship game at Carroll Stadium.

At Southeast Polk, Surprenant has been a member of five state-qualifying baseball teams, including Ram squads that won back-to-back Class 4A state titles in 2014 and 2015 at Principal Park at Des Moines.

Southeast Polk won both titles over Iowa City West by scores of 2-0 in 2014 and 6-2 in 2015.

"I’m very excited to be Southeast Polk’s next head baseball coach. I’m excited to see where this team can go from here," commented Surprenant in a phone interview on Friday morning.

Surprenant, who has bounced back and forth from the freshmen to varsity levels during his time at Southeast Polk, is approaching his new position as an opportunity to develop players, while building relationships at the same time.

"I really feel like I have the mental part of the sport down. My leadership has developed over the years as well. You have to be able to have your players trust you and as a coach you have to care about your players," remarked the 52-year-old Surprenant.

"I love interaction, and I see myself jumping right in and taking advantage of every opportunity that comes my way," added Surprenant, who plans to incorporate a lot of ideas that he learned while coaching with Lyons.

"I even talked about Lyons in my interview for the position. First and foremost, Lyons has had the most coaching influence on me. He was really good at practice organization and had it down to the minute. He hated wasting time," Surprenant said.

"And, Lyons loved telling stories and presenting players with more than just baseball. He taught them life. That’s what I want in our program and that’s what I hope to instill at Southeast Polk," stated Surprenant, who has spent the last five years teaching technology at Hanawalt Elementary School in West Des Moines.

Scot and his wife, Tara, are the parents of four boys: Jace, 24, Cael, 17, Ryne, 16, and Broc, 14.

Tara currently works in the Colfax-Mingo School District as a behavorial interventionist.

Southeast Polk went 10-12 in the Central Iowa Metro League (CIML) and 24-18 overall this past season on the baseball diamond.

First order of business for the new head coach?

"Getting things organized for workouts that begin in January is at the top of the list. We also have two spots open on the coaching staff now, so that’s another priority for me," Surprenant said.