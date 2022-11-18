District volleyball honors to BV's O'Day

The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association recently released its 2022-23 All-District volleyball selections.
Junior Jessica O’Day of Boyer Valley earned a spot on the Class 1A Southwest District Team.
O’Day led the BV girls this past season with 263 kills and was among the team leaders with 197 digs.
She also was 232-of-262 in serving with 43 aces to her credit.
Todd J Danner
