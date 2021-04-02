Dreyer claims two individual titles for Wolves at Lake City

The IKM-Manning boys’ track and field team competed for the first time in 2021 on Monday at the Chelsey Henkenius Early Bird meet at Lake City.

No team points were kept at the meet.

Quentin Dreyer led the Wolves with a pair of first-place finishes, as the senior won the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 21.2 seconds and 1,600-meter run in 5:11.2.

Liam Carter also took gold in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.14.

Quentin Dreyer placed second in the 800-meter run in 2:16.2.

Carter added a second-place finish in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.33.

Other individual seconds went to Drew Doyel in the long jump (19 feet, 6 inches) and Lane Sams in the 1,600 meters (5:18.1).

The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Luke Ramsey, Hunter Smith, Reed Hinners and Sams ran second in 9:29.8.

Picking up individual thirds were Amos Ramussen in the 100-meter dash (11.67) and Brody Blom in the 110 high hurdles (17.56).