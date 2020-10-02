Dreyer, Hanson pace Wolves at D-S Invitational

Quentin Dreyer placed third and Connor Keller ran 11th, as the IKM-Manning boys netted 96 points to place fourth overall at the Denison-Schleswig Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Denison.

Harlan won the boys’ team title with 58 points.

Missouri Valley was second to the Cyclones with 87 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning competed with three girls and were not eligible for team points.

Dreyer led the IKM-Manning boys by placing third overall out of 107 runners in 17 minutes, 50.47 seconds.

Harlan’s Trey Gross captured the individual title in 16:52.04, while Michael Pottebaum of Kuemper Catholic ran second in 17:50.47.

Connor Keller just missed a top-10 finish for BV, as he crossed the line in 18:38.92.

Caden Keller and Lane Sams finished 24th and 25th, respectively, in 19:33.35 and 19:33.38.