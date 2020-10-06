Dreyer, Stribe lead IKM-Manning runners at home meet

The IKM-Manning boys landed four runners in the top 10 and five among the top 15, as the Wolves captured first place at their own cross country invitational on Thursday at the M&M Golf Course.

IKM-Manning netted 31 points as a team.

Denison-Schleswig was second to the Wolves with 62 points.

IKM-Manning senior Quentin Dreyer was your individual champion on the day, as he crossed the finish line in a time of 16 minutes, 34.28 seconds, which is new IKM-Manning record.

Connor Keller finished third overall for IKM-Manning in 17:23.29.

Caden Keller ran sixth in 17:41.51.

Lane Sams placed ninth in 17:54.17 and Tanner Spoelstra took home 12th in 18:03.83.

Jayden Phipps also ran 24th in 19:21.98. Nathan Johnson ran 33rd in 20:22.77. Timothy Conner was 36th in 20:40.57.

Brody Blom ran 48th in 22:55.46 and Zander Richards wound up 57th in 25:35.04.