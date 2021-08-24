Eight full-time starters back on football field for Bulldogs

Boyer Valley Eight-Man first-year head football coach Nate Christensen has been greeted by 27 players for the 2021 season, including 16 lettermen from a year ago.

Christensen was an assistant coach for the Bulldogs a year ago.

He will be joined on the sidelines in 2021 by assistant coaches Curtis Maassen, Jeff Lehan and Christian Klein.

BV went 2-6 overall last fall, as the Bulldogs finished their season with a 54-42 loss to West Harrison in the opening round of postseason play.

Eight of the returning lettermen were full-time starters a year ago.

They are seniors Trevor Malone, Jaiden Ten Eyck and Carsan Wood; juniors Cole Miller, Gavin Barksdale, Drew Volkmann and Bobby Gross; and sophomore Ben Lantz.

Malone, Volkmann and Ten Eyck all had outstanding receiving numbers last fall catching passes from then-senior quarterback Gavin Reineke.