Eight full-time starters back on football field for Bulldogs

Boyer Valley Eight-Man first-year head football coach Nate Christensen has been greeted by 27 players for the 2021 season, including 16 lettermen from a year ago.
Christensen was an assistant coach for the Bulldogs a year ago.
He will be joined on the sidelines in 2021 by assistant coaches Curtis Maassen, Jeff Lehan and Christian Klein.
BV went 2-6 overall last fall, as the Bulldogs finished their season with a 54-42 loss to West Harrison in the opening round of postseason play.
Eight of the returning lettermen were full-time starters a year ago.
They are seniors Trevor Malone, Jaiden Ten Eyck and Carsan Wood; juniors Cole Miller, Gavin Barksdale, Drew Volkmann and Bobby Gross; and sophomore Ben Lantz.
Malone, Volkmann and Ten Eyck all had outstanding receiving numbers last fall catching passes from then-senior quarterback Gavin Reineke.
Malone caught 42 passes for 624 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ten Eyck had 23 receptions for 345 yards and five TDs, while Volkmann finished with 20 catches for 482 yards and five scores.
Other returning veterans for BV are juniors Josh Gorden, Patrick Heffernan, Cael Beam and Zach Dunham; and sophomores Matt Ferguson, Robert Brasel, Jacob Berens and Zayden Reffitt.
Volkmann and Beam are in contention to fill the Bulldogs’ QB position vacated by Reineke.
BV also lost its leading rusher to graduation in Blake Katzenberger, who ran the ball 113 times for 431 yards and two scores a year ago.
Volkmann is the team’s top rusher back after carrying the ball nine times for 82 yards a year ago.
Filling out BV’s 2021 roster are senior Brayden Hast; juniors Dominick Zetino and Tristan Beam; and freshmen Cooper Petersen, Ricky Zetino, Landon Dumbaugh, Noah Bramley, Justin Heiman, Owen Garside, Owen Lehan and Tony Cuker.
Defensively, Wood and Malone are the team’s top tackle leaders back from last year.
Wood had a total of 55.5 tackles with Malone in on 20 tackles for the Bulldogs.
BV will compete in Eight-Man, District 10 for the next two years.
Joining the Bulldogs in District 10 are Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, West Harrison and Woodbine.
BV will open its season Friday night with a non-district matchup against River Valley at Correctionville.
The Bulldogs also will play Ar-We-Va (Oct. 1) in a non-district game at Dunlap.
2021 Schedule
August
27 - at River Valley
September
3 - at Audubon; 10 - vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 17 - vs. West Harrison; 24 - at Woodbine
October
1 - vs. Ar-We-Va; 8 - at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; 15 - vs. CAM