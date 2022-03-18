Eight lettermen set to lead Monarch track and field squad in 2022

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team in 2022 will be under the direction of first-year head coach Willie Baughman.

Baughman, who also serves a volunteer assistant coach for the Monarch football team, will feature a youthful squad of 48 athletes for the upcoming spring season, as 30 of the 48 are either freshmen or sophomores.

The roster breakdown has six seniors 12 juniors, 13 sophomores and 17 freshmen.

“I haven’t coached track before, so it’s a new experience and I’ve learned a lot so far,” commented Baughman.

“We have a lot of hardworking kids. The team returns some middle-distance and distance kids and some really good hurdlers,” the Monarch boss added.

“Depth is a concern for me right now, as we have a little bit of a dropoff from top to bottom, but we’re looking to narrow that gap,” remarked Baughman, whose team will see its first outdoor action on Thursday, March 24, at Carroll.

A total of eight letterwinners are back in camp from a year ago.

They are seniors Esteban Castellanos and Ricky Ledesma; juniors Leo Flores, Brian Ibarra and Ethan Perrien; and sophomores Jake Fink, Garret Plagge and Luke Wiebers.

The complete roster is below.

Seniors

Aaron Berrones (distance); Esteban Castellanos (sprints, hurdles, distance); Jason Casillo (sprints); Jesus Garcia (sprints, distance); Oscar Hernandez (sprints)

Juniors

Jacob Bruck (sprints); David Cardenas (sprints); Juan Diaz (distance); Akim Duot (distance); Leo Flores (distance); Ever Gonzalez (shot put, discus); Gavin Hipnar (sprints, hurdles); Brian Ibarra (hurdles, sprints); Mike Manuel (sprints); Marshall Mogensen (sprints); Ethan Perrien (hurdles, sprints); Derek Scheuring (shot put, discus)

Sophomores

Alan Corona (sprints, distance); Sean Ewoldt (distance); Jake Fink (sprints, hurdles); Israel Garcia (sprints, distance); Noe Gonzalez (distance); Gage Head (sprints); Aidan Herbert (sprints); Cammerin Palmer (distance); Angelo Perez (sprints); Chandler Perrien (sprints, distance); Garret Plagge (shot put, discus); Manny Prado (sprints); Luke Wiebers (sprints)

Freshmen

Ismael Alfaro (sprints, distance); Anthony Arambula (sprints, distance); Erick Argueta (shot put, discus); Yohannes Birhane (distance); Diego Cid (distance); Adan Cisneros (shot put, discus); Brailyn Desy (sprints); Francisco Escalante (sprints, hurdles), Ashton Ferguson (sprints)

The Schedule

March

24 - at Carroll; 31 - Co-Ed Meet at Denison

April

2 - Glenwood 9-10 Relays; 8 - Co-Ed Meet at Denison; 12 - Koos Relays at Harlan; 14 - Abraham Lincoln Invitational at Council Bluffs; 19 - Ace Nelson Relays at Denison; 20-23 - Drake Relays at Des Moines; 21 - Carroll Co-Ed; 26 - Lady Red Relays at Missouri Valley; 28 - MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton

May