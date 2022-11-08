Eight-Man, District 10 postseason teams released

Four Boyer Valley boys were honored on the 2022 Eight-Man, District 10 Football Teams released last week.

Senior Drew Volkmann earned a spot on the first-team offense as a utility player.

Senior Bobby Gross landed a spot on the second-team defense as a linebacker, while honorable mention recognition went to juniors Charlie Brasel and Luke Cripps.

Senior Sage Evans of West Harrison was recognized as the most valuable player in District 10.

Senior Trey Petersen of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton was the named the District 10 offensive player of the year, while senior Sam Foreman of CAM was the defensive player of the year.

Recognized as the top lineman in District 10 was senior Gavyn Jessen of CAM.

The complete list of those honored as All-District 10 recipients are below.

First Team Offense

QB—Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Sr.

RB—Walker Rife, West Harrison, Sr.; Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.

TE/WR—Cameron Cline, Woodbine, Sr.; Derek Kommes, Exira/EH-K, Sr.

OL—Gavyn Jessen, CAM, Sr.; Corbin Peach, CAM, Sr.; Tyler Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Soph.

Kicker—Kegan Croghan, CAM, Soph.

Utility — Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley, Sr.

First Team Defense

DL—Sam Foreman, CAM, Sr.; Cooper Nielsen, Audubon, Sr.; Koleson Evans, West Harrison, Sr.

LB—Sage Evans, West Harrison, Sr.; Gavin Larsen, Audubon, Sr.; Jack Follmann, CAM, Jr.

DB—Austin Williams, CAM, Jr.; Mason King, West Harrison, Sr.

Punter—Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Utility—Nolan Birdsall, West Harrison, Soph.

Returner—Omarion Floyd, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.

Second Team Offense

QB—Brodyn Pryor, Woodbine, Fr.

RB—Aaron Olsen, Audubon, Soph.; Bernie Nelson, Woodbine, Sr.

TE/WR—Cash Emgarten, Exira/EH-K, Jr.; Colton Walsh, Woodbine, Sr.

OL—Ty Eblen, CAM, Sr.; Easton Nelson, Exira/EH-K, Sr; Gavin Kelley, Woodbine, Jr.

Kicker—Rasmus Borup, West Harrison, Sr.

Utility—Chase Spieker, CAM, Soph.

Second Team Defense

DL—Kaden Hensley, CAM, Sr.; Braxton Marxen, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Jax Pryor, Woodbine, Fr.

LB—Bobby Gross, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Gabe Rouse, CAM, Sr.; Alex Hansen, Exira/EH-K, Soph.

DB—Brady Melby, West Harrison, Sr.; Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Fr.

Punter—Gavin Larsen, Audubon, Sr.

Utility—Wyatt Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Soph.

Returner—Manny Beiswenger, Audubon, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Audubon—Grant Gleason, Sr.; Lane Barber, Sr.

Boyer Valley—Charlie Brasel, Jr.; Luke Cripps, Jr.

CAM—Kegan Croghan, Soph.; Collin Bower, Fr.

Coon Rapids-Bayard—Kolby Culbertson, Jr.; Raiden Doty, Sr.

Exira/EH-K—Jackson Radcliff, Jr.; Jameson Kilworth, Jr.

West Harrison—Mason McIntosh, Jr.; Ave Pavlik, Soph.

Woodbine—Landon Eichhorn, Jr.; Brenner Sullivan, Fr.