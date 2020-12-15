Eight Monarch grapplers place at Mapleton

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers competed at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Tournament on Friday at Mapleton.

Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 pounds paced the Monarchs by placing second overall with a 2-1 record in matches.

Hildebrand won his first two matches with pins of Archbishop-Bergan’s Zelan Hurst in 1:02 and Southeast Valley’s Jaxon Carlson in 3:09.

The sophomore then lost 4-1 in the finals to Manson-Northwest Webster’s Brodie Anderson.

Picking up third-place efforts were Hugo Medina (3-1) at 120 and Elbert Perez (2-1) at heavyweight.

Taking home fourth-place finishes were Leo Araujo (2-2) at 182 and Javier Gozales (2-2) at 220.

Earning fifths on the day were Juan Garcia (1-2) at 126 and Carlos Alvarenga (1-2) at 132.

Jordan Von Tersch finished sixth at 170 with a 1-3 match record on the day.

And, Jesse Pena at 138 did not place for D-S after going 0-2 in his matches.