Eight Monarch grapplers place at Mapleton

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers competed at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Tournament on Friday at Mapleton.
Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 pounds paced the Monarchs by placing second overall with a 2-1 record in matches.
Hildebrand won his first two matches with pins of Archbishop-Bergan’s Zelan Hurst in 1:02 and Southeast Valley’s Jaxon Carlson in 3:09.
The sophomore then lost 4-1 in the finals to Manson-Northwest Webster’s Brodie Anderson.
Picking up third-place efforts were Hugo Medina (3-1) at 120 and Elbert Perez (2-1) at heavyweight.
Taking home fourth-place finishes were Leo Araujo (2-2) at 182 and Javier Gozales (2-2) at 220.
Earning fifths on the day were Juan Garcia (1-2) at 126 and Carlos Alvarenga (1-2) at 132.
Jordan Von Tersch finished sixth at 170 with a 1-3 match record on the day.
And, Jesse Pena at 138 did not place for D-S after going 0-2 in his matches.
"It was a good night for most of the Monarch wrestlers. The team was led by Hildebrand, who has been wrestling very well the last two weeks," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"Hildebrand has run into some tough competition and is closing the gap in these tough matches," he added.
"As a team, I thought we came in and competed. It was nice to see the boys cheering one another along. It’s great to see team camaraderie and the leadership from our captains," Bradley remarked.