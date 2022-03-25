Eller takes over Monarch girls' soccer program

Chris Eller is sticking with the sport he loves, but the longtime Denison-Schleswig boys’ assistant soccer coach is switching gears in 2022.

After years of success standing on the sidelines with Carlos Trevino and the D-S boys, Eller is now in charge of the Monarch girls’ soccer program, replacing Nick Bradley, who stepped down following the 2021 season.

“With a new coach, it means changes. Changes to the style of play both offensively and defensively. Changes for the players on the field regarding her responsibilities when the opponent possesses the ball,” commented Eller, who will be joined on the sidelines by longtime girls’ assistant coach Kelly Hawn.

“Another key is understanding the changes and buying in with the changes being made. Our system will require a lot of running, so finding depth at every position will be a key to avoid having players on the field who are tired,” he added.

Eller will have a total of 47 kids out in 2022, including a roster of nine seniors, 14 juniors, 11 sophomores and 13 freshmen.

The D-S girls return 12 letterwinners from last year’s club that went 4-12 overall in matches.

The 12 veterans are seniors Magaly Villa (forward), Bailey Gibbons (forward) and Autumn Nemitz (defender); juniors Amy Estrada (goalkeeper), Dehisy Merida (midfielder), Mary Clare Matthews (midfielder), Anahi Velasco (midfielder), Kyra Hawn (defender) and Leigha Brungardt (midfielder); and sophomores Whitlee Auen (midfielder), Alicia Lopez-Argueta (midfielder) and Estela Lupian (midfielder).

“Communication is always key in soccer. Right now, our biggest area of improvement has to be communication with each other so nobody is left unmarked when we are defending,” noted Eller, who remarked that he wants his team to continue to become more aggressive going to the ball instead of waiting for the ball to come to them.

“The girls need to move more without the ball to create a passing lane for their teammates instead of standing still and being easy to mark up,” Eller stated.

Eller said that he’s excited to work with Hawn.

“Hawn had a son that was a member of two state soccer tournament teams for the Monarchs that Trevino and I had in the 2000’s. The system we are implementing with the girls is very similar to the system Hawn watched when her son played,” Eller said.

“Hawn has a good understanding of the system, so that’s very helpful. It was a tough decision to leave the boys’ program as we have been successful. However, I’m ready to take on the challenge of trying to improve the girls’ program,” Eller remarked.

With this being year one with the girls, Eller has yet to figure out what to expect from his team’s opponents.

“I know Lewis Central made the state tournament last year, so they will be tough. I assume Glenwood and Council Bluffs St. Albert should be tough as well,” Eller said.

“Our goals are to be competitive in every game by playing good defense as a team and not allowing open shots inside the box. We have been focusing on team defense, as you can’t have a good team if you don’t play good team defense,” the Monarch boss added.

The complete roster for the girls is below.

Seniors

Nuria Cusido-Kristensen, MF; Magaly Villa, F; Bailey Gibbons, F; Silia Fickinger, MF; Autumn Nemitz, D; Diana Garcia, MF; Ali Gorman, D; Leonie Klingel, D; Jacky Galdamez, MF

Juniors

Roslyn Velasquez, GK; Amy Estrada, GK; Dehisy Merida, MF; Paulina Baeza, F; Mary Clare Matthews, MF; Anahi Velasco, D; Kyra Hawn, D; Giselle Galvan, MF; Araceli Salas, MF; Beyonce Carrasco, MF; Leigha Brungardt, MF; Marlin Garcia, MF; Olivia Meyer, MF; Daelinn Garcia, MF

Sophomores

Whitlee Auen, MF; Alicia Lopez-Argueta, MF; Estela Lupian, MF; Aremy Santos, F; Quinlan Bygness, MF; Zoey Gonzales, D; Mia Garcia, MF; Diana Medina Flores, D; Angela Cruz, MF; Genesis Reyes, D; Moe Plen Soe, MF

Freshmen

Rosy Segoviano, F; Jimena Lupian, D; Azeilay Cervantes, D; Jackie Alvarenga, D; Gloria Diaz, D; Lynnae Johnson, MF; Hally Escobar, F; Karla Sanchez, F; Libby Leon, F; Leilany Carrazco, D; Janet Castillo, MF; Leilany Morales, MF; Samantha Chandler, MF

The Schedule

Junior Varsity/Varsity

April

1 - vs. Creston, V, 5 p.m.; 4 - at Lewis Central, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 7 - vs. Logan-Magnolia, V, 6:30 p.m.; 11 - at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, JV, 5 p.m.; 12 - vs. Glenwood, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 16 - Carroll Tournament, JV, 1:30 p.m.; 19 - vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert, V, 5 p.m.; 25 - at Sioux City North, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 26 - at Tri-Center, V/JV, 4:30 p.m.; 28 - vs. Sioux City West, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 29 - at Treynor, V, 6:30 p.m.; 30 - Monarch Tournament at Denison, V, 9 a.m.

May