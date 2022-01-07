Emery, Manuel spark Monarch boys past Knights for second time

Denison-Schleswig netted eight consecutive points in the final minute on Tuesday night, as the Monarch boys picked up a hard-fought 60-55 victory over Kuemper Catholic at Denison.

The nonconference win was the fourth straight triumph for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which defeated the Knights for the second time this season in moving to 8-1 overall on the year.

Tuesday’s game was tight throughout, as D-S led 22-18 at halftime and 37-34 after three quarters.

With the game tied at 52-52, Kuemper Catholic’s Michael Kasperbauer drained a three-point basket to put the Knights up 55-52.

Kuemper would not score again, though, as the Monarchs converted 5-of-6 free throws and got a huge three-point basket from Hunter Emery in the final minute for the win.

With 39.3 seconds left, Aiden Schuttinga sank two free throws to pull D-S to within 55-54.

After a Knight turnover, Emery drilled his third three-point basket of the game from deep in the corner in front of the Monarch student section to put his team up for good at 57-55.

Kuemper Catholic had a chance to tie, but the Knights’ Dawson Gifford missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation with four seconds remaining.

Mike Manuel rebounded the miss and was fouled immediately. The junior, with 1.8 ticks on the clock, made the first of two foul shots to make it 58-55.

Kuemper grabbed the miss on Manuel’s second attempt and called a quick timeout. Having to go the length of the court, the Knights threw the inbounds pass away for a turnover, thus, handing the ball back to D-S under its own basket.

A throw-in to Manuel resulted in another quick foul. With .05 showing on the clock, Manuel then drained both of his free throws to end the game.

Carson Seuntjens paced D-S with 16 points to go with four assists and two rebounds.

Manuel followed with 12 points, including netting 10 in the second half alone and hitting 3-of-4 foul shots in the final 1.8 seconds.

Manuel also pulled down five boards and had three shot blocks.

Emery added nine points on three, three-point baskets with two assists.

Schuttinga also had nine points, sinking 5-of-6 free throws. He added four boards, four steals and three assists.

Matthew Weltz also had nine points, six in the second half with six boards and two assists in the win.

Lance Arkfeld rounded out the scoring for the Monarchs with three points in the second half.

Arkfeld also grabbed three boards on the night.

D-S was 13-of-19 at the free throw line, including 8-of-12 after halftime.

Kasperbauer led Kuemper Catholic with 14 points and was the lone Knight player to reach double figures.

Kasperbauer sank two, three-point baskets and scored 13 of his 14 points in the second half.

Kuemper Catholic converted six, three-point shots on the night, including five in the second half that helped keep the game tight.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 64-53.

Jake Fink led three D-S boys in double figures with 17 points.

Ricardo Casillas added 14 points and Mike Manuel finished with 12 points.

Lucas Segebart also had nine points for the Monarchs, which led 37-25 at halftime.

Gage Head chipped in with seven points, followed by Easton Emery with three and Remi Lilleholm with two.

Freshmen results

The Kuemper Catholic freshmen defeated D-S, 54-22.

Dominik Garcia led D-S with seven points.

Israel Garcia added five points.

Nash Langenfeld also had four points for the Monarchs, which trailed 34-7 at halftime.

Cody Schulte, Anthony Arambula and Jaxson Henningsen all had two points for the Monarchs.

Score by Quarters

KC.....................10 8 16 21 - 55