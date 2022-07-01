Emery three-hits Carroll High in Monarch victory

Hunter Emery tossed a complete-game, three-hitter with eight strikeouts on Wednesday night, as the Denison-Schleswig boys came away with a 3-1 nonconference baseball victory over Carroll High at Denison.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for D-S, which improved to 10-17 overall on the season.

Carroll, on the other hand, lost its 16th in a row and fell to 1-23 overall under head coach Ryne Young.

Neither team had much offense, as the two squads combined for seven hits with D-S collecting four and Carroll three.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third when D-S baserunners Jake Fink and Trey Brotherton raced home on a Tiger throwing error for a 2-0 Monarch lead.

Carroll got one run back in the top of the fifth after a Ryan North single scored Tate Schliesman to cut the lead to 2-1.

D-S managed an insurance run in the last of the sixth to make it 3-1.

Carroll’s North singled in the seventh and got to second base before eventually being picked off by Emery for the second out.

Emery then struck out a Tiger batter to secure the Monarch win and wrap up an 85-pitch complete-game effort.

All four D-S hits were singles.

Jake Fink went 1-for-3 with one run. Ty Fink, Harrison Dahm and Wyatt Johnson all went 1-for-2.

Johnson drove in one run and also made some nice catches in left field, including a running catch on a foul fly ball near the fence to end the top of the second inning.

D-S stranded a total of four runners on the bases, while Carroll left three men on.

Carroll starting pitcher Ethan Lowe threw well for five innings. He gave up three runs on four hits, struck out nine Monarch batters and walked three.

Sterling Rodman tossed one inning in relief for the Tigers, which committed four errors that led to two unearned runs.

“It was a good win for the guys. Give Carroll’s lefty pitcher a lot of credit, as he kept us off balanced in a lot of at bats,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.

“We had only four hits, but we had a lot of baserunners and put pressure on Carroll’s defense,” he added.

“Emery threw a great game. The one thing I always look at is the number of baserunners. He didn’t have any walks or hit-batters, so there just weren’t a lot of free bases for Carroll.”