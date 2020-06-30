ESC girls hand Rocket girls fourth straight setback

East Sac County handed Ar-We-Va its fourth consecutive loss on the softball diamond Thursday night, as the Raiders picked up an 11-1 nonconference victory in six innings.
With the loss, Ar-We-Va fell to 1-4 overall after five games played.
Up 8-1 after five innings, East Sac County plated three runs in the last of the sixth to end the game by the 10-run rule.
The host Raiders had 18 hits in the win.
Ar-We-Va had five hits in the loss, all singles.
Hitting safely for the Rockets were Hannah Kraus, Maggie Ragaller, Jadeyn Smithy, Sara Schurke and Jamie Hausman.
Smith suffered the pitching loss, as she gave up 11 runs, struck out two and walked three.