Exira/EH-K defeats Boyer Valley girls and boys in RVC play

Katelyn Neilsen paced the BV girls with 19 points. She buried five three-point baskets, including four in the second half en route to scoring 16 of her 19 points after halftime.

Leah Cooper added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists. She netted eight of her 12 points in the first half.

Talia Burkhart added nine points and two boards, while Lauren Malone finished with two points.

Boys’ results

The BV boys lost its third straight game on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs slipped to 7-4 in RVC play and 9-5 overall.

With the win, Exira/EH-K avenged a 56-54 loss to BV back on January 8 at Elk Horn.

Shane Reineke’s BV club started strong with a 21-6 first-quarter lead and led 29-21 at halftime.

Exira/EH-K outscored BV 15-11 in the third to pull to within 40-36 going into the final eight minutes of play.

The Spartans then outscored the Bulldogs 19-14 in the fourth to pull out the one-point victory.