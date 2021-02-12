Exira/EH-K defeats Boyer Valley girls and boys in RVC play

The Boyer Valley basketball teams lost a pair of Rolling Valley Conference games with Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Monday night at Dunlap.
In the opener, Exira/EH-K raced out to a 44-15 halftime lead en route to a 72-43 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV squad.
In the nightcap, the Exira/EH-K boys outscored BV by five in the fourth quarter to pull off a 55-54 triumph over the host Bulldogs.
Girls’ results
BV’s loss to Exira/EH-K was its second of the season to the Class 1A, fifth-ranked Spartans, which remained unbeaten at 20-0 overall.
With the loss, BV finished 4-7 in RVC play and moved to 4-11 overall on the season.
BV trailed only 10-8 with four minutes left in the first quarter when Exira/EH-K scored 26 consecutive points en route to a 36-8 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Spartans led by 29 at halftime at 44-15.
That was the difference, as Exira/EH-K held a slim 29-27 scoring advantage in the second half.
Katelyn Neilsen paced the BV girls with 19 points. She buried five three-point baskets, including four in the second half en route to scoring 16 of her 19 points after halftime.
Leah Cooper added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists. She netted eight of her 12 points in the first half.
Talia Burkhart added nine points and two boards, while Lauren Malone finished with two points.
Boys’ results
The BV boys lost its third straight game on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs slipped to 7-4 in RVC play and 9-5 overall.
With the win, Exira/EH-K avenged a 56-54 loss to BV back on January 8 at Elk Horn.
Shane Reineke’s BV club started strong with a 21-6 first-quarter lead and led 29-21 at halftime.
Exira/EH-K outscored BV 15-11 in the third to pull to within 40-36 going into the final eight minutes of play.
The Spartans then outscored the Bulldogs 19-14 in the fourth to pull out the one-point victory.
BV converted only 3-of-19 three-point efforts and was just 13-of-21 at the free throw line.
Trevor Malone paced BV with a double-double effort of 19 points and 14 boards to go with five steals and three shot blocks.
Adam Puck added 11 points and four steals.
Gavin Reineke tossed in nine points with six boards and two assists.
Caden Neilsen had seven points and five boards. Connor Kenkel chipped in with four points and four boards.
Drew Volkmann had two points, two boards and one assist, while Clay Roberts finished with two points and two assists.