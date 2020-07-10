Exira/EH-K girls stay perfect with victory over Wolves

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton moved its season record to 13-0 on the softball diamond Wednesday night with an 11-3 nonconference victory over IKM-Manning at Irwin.
The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 3-10 overall on the year.
Exira/EH-K is coached by former Wolves’ standout Andrea Nulle.
The visiting Spartans went up 5-0 before the Wolves scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-3.
Exira/EH-K then added six runs over the final two innings to win going away.
IKM-Manning had four hits in the loss, led by Emily Kerkhoff, who went 2-for-4 with one run scored.
Miranda Benton was 1-for-3 and Joanna Freese finished 1-for-4.
Bianca Cadwell threw six and one-third in the circle for the Wolves, allowing eight runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Ella Richards also went two-thirds of an inning, as she gave up three runs on four hits with one K.
The Wolves concluded their regular season on Thursday night at Treynor.