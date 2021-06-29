Exira/EH-K pulls away from BV boys in RVC competition

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton posted a nine-run third inning en route to a 14-3 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over Boyer Valley on Friday night at Dunlap.

The loss was the second in three games for BV, which slipped to 3-9 in conference play and 5-11 overall.

Exira/EH-K opened the scoring with three runs in the top of the second, but BV came right back and tied it with three runs in its half of the second.

The Spartans then exploded for nine runs in the third and pushed two more across in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

BV had five hits on the night.

Adam Puck went 1-for-3 with one run batted in.

Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-3. Robert Brasel went 1-for-2. Hayden Soma was 1-for-2 with one run, while Mike Heffernan finished 1-for-2 with one RBI.

Jesse Soma started on the hill for BV and took the loss in four and two-thirds innings. He gave up 14 runs on 14 hits, struck out four and walked two in throwing 102 pitches.