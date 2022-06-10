Exira/EH-K rallies past Boyer Valley in RVC baseball

Aaron Mumm’s Boyer Valley baseball team suffered its sixth consecutive loss on Wednesday night after a 5-4 setback to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Dunlap.

The loss put BV at 0-5 in Rolling Valley Conference play and 2-8 overall on the season.

The BV boys led 4-1 after four innings, but Exira/EH-K rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth for the win.

BV had eight hits in the defeat.

Ethan Hanigan led the Bulldogs by going 3-for-4 with three singles.

Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-4 with one run.

Carsan Wood went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Bobby Gross was 1-for-4. Robert Brasel was 1-for-2 with a double, while Logan Miller finished 1-for-3 with one run.