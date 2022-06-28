 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Exira/EH-K shuts out Boyer Valley girls in league action

BV girls vs. Spartans

Paige Gaskill’s Boyer Valley softball team took on Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Thursday and lost 10-0 in six innings at Kimballton.

The loss dropped BV to 6-8 in RVC play and 9-9 overall on the season.

The Lady Bulldogs had only two hits off Exira/EH-K pitcher Macy Emgarten, who struck out 13 BV batters in the game.

Makenzie Dumbaugh went 1-for-2, while Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-3.

Dumbaugh threw in the circle for BV, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits with one strikeout and two walks in tossing 98 total pitches.

