Experience on plus side for Boyer Valley volleyball

Varsity experience will be a huge plus for the Boyer Valley volleyball team in 2021 under 15th-year head coach Larry Neilsen.
Seven letterwinners, including six girls who started or were members of the rotation a year ago, are back on the court from last season’s BV club that went 6-2 in Rolling Valley Conference play, 16-10 overall in matches and 43-37 in games played.
"I really feel like we have a strong group returning. A good number of the girls played a lot of varsity ball last year," commented Neilsen, who will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Gary Neilsen and Bobbi Jo Neilsen.
BV did graduate three key players in Katelyn Neilsen, Addie Wood and Sydney Klein, but the Lady Bulldog head coach is excited about the possibilities for this year’s team.
"There’s no doubt that we’ll miss our seniors from last year, but we’re going to put out an all-around athletic group on the floor," Neilsen said.
"Defense should be an overall strength for us and we’ll need to capitalize on that. Additionally, I feel that we have more options and consistency in our attack game," the Lady Bulldog boss added.
Returning letterwinners for BV are 5-6 senior middle hitter Leah Cooper, 5-8 senior outside/middle hitter Jaci Petersen, 5-6 senior middle/right hitter Makenzie Dumbaugh, 5-8 junior outside/middle hitter Talia Burkhart, 5-3 sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Kristen Neilsen, 5-5 sophomore setter/defensive specialist Lauren Malone and 5-9 sophomore outside/middle hitter Jessica O’Day.
Cooper, Petersen, Burkhart, Neilsen, Malone and O’Day all either started or were part of the rotation for the Lady Bulldogs a year ago.
Cooper is BV’s top spiker back after smacking 210 kills a year ago.
She also was third on the team with 134 digs and was 197 of 227 with 47 aces in serving en route to being named to the RVC first team.
"Cooper has been a regular participant in our rotation for the past two years. We’re going to need her consistency and point production in the front row," Neilsen said.
As a freshman, Kristen Neilsen was second on the team in digs with 187, while hitting 259 of 282 serves with 39 aces en route to being an all-conference honorable mention selection.
"Having Kristen Neilsen as our returning Libero will provide consistency and stability in our defensive rotation," Neilsen stated.
Burkhart and Petersen combined for 52 kills last season with Burkhart at 33 and Petersen at 19.
Burkhart led the team a year ago with 22 total blocks, including 17 solo attempts. Petersen had five solo blocks last year.
Burkhart also was 90 of 97 with 14 aces in serving.
"Both Burkhart and Petersen played a good number of minutes and sets last season. We’ll be looking for ways to expand and capitalize on their strengths and experience," Neilsen remarked.
Dumbaugh played in 18 matches a year ago and had eight kills for the Lady Bulldogs.
"Dumbaugh has a solid work ethic and has demonstrated that with other sports. I look for her to have a breakout year for us this season and provide another valid option for point production in the front row," Neilsen said.
As a freshman, Malone was second on the team a year ago in setting assists with 124. She also served 92.5 percent, connecting on 173 of 187 tries with 26 aces to her credit.
"Malone earned her way into the lineup and shared the setting responsibilities. She will be expanding her role as our primary setter," Neilsen said.
O’Day played in 19 matches as a freshman last season and had 21 kills for the Lady Bulldogs to go with 15 digs.
"O’Day was a regular in the front row after an injury forced a lineup change. She has improved a lot over the past year and she’ll be one of our primary points of attack," Neilsen said.
Besides Burkhart, the team’s other junior out is 5-1 Danna Orejuela Romero (DS).
Filling out the sophomore class are 5-6 Anna Seuntjens (OH/MH), 5-5 Ava Ten Eyck (OH), 5-4 Zoey Yanak (DS/OH), 5-7 Kylee Skarin (MH) and 5-4 Michigan Lund (DS).
This year’s freshmen are 5-3 Ally Anderson (S), 5-4 Lily Bramley (S/OH), 5-5 Kimarie Meeves (OH), 5-5 Taryn Clemon (OH/MH), 5-5 Hayley Follmann (OH), 5-6 Kylie Kepford (MH), 5-3 Maria Puck (OH/S) and 5-5 Mandi Thomsen (D-S).
The BV girls will open their season on Thursday, September 2 against IKM-Manning at Manning.
2021 Schedule
September
2 - at IKM-Manning; 4 - Missouri Valley Tournament; 7 - vs. Ar-We-Va and Paton-Churdan at Westside; 11 - West Monona Tournament; 16 - vs. Glidden-Ralston; 21 - vs. Woodbine; 23 - vs. Ar-We-Va; 28 - vs. CAM; 30 - at Coon Rapids-Bayard
October
7 - at West Harrison; 9 - CAM Tournament; 11 - at MV/A-O/CO-U; 12 - vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; 16 - Exira/EH-K Tournament at Elk Horn