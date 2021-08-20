Experience on plus side for Boyer Valley volleyball

Burkhart also was 90 of 97 with 14 aces in serving.

"Both Burkhart and Petersen played a good number of minutes and sets last season. We’ll be looking for ways to expand and capitalize on their strengths and experience," Neilsen remarked.

Dumbaugh played in 18 matches a year ago and had eight kills for the Lady Bulldogs.

"Dumbaugh has a solid work ethic and has demonstrated that with other sports. I look for her to have a breakout year for us this season and provide another valid option for point production in the front row," Neilsen said.

As a freshman, Malone was second on the team a year ago in setting assists with 124. She also served 92.5 percent, connecting on 173 of 187 tries with 26 aces to her credit.

"Malone earned her way into the lineup and shared the setting responsibilities. She will be expanding her role as our primary setter," Neilsen said.

O’Day played in 19 matches as a freshman last season and had 21 kills for the Lady Bulldogs to go with 15 digs.